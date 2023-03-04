by kama ross
This week – Peace Corps Week, from Feb. 26 to March 4 — commemorates the day that President John F. Kennedy established the Peace Corps in 1961, giving Americans a way to create meaningful change, here and around the world.
Since 1961, more than 240,000 Americans have served as Peace Corps volunteers. This past year, volunteers returned to overseas communities for the first time since the evacuation of volunteers in 2020. Volunteers are now working to address the impacts of COVID-19, climate change and to tackle local development priorities across six programs: Agriculture, Community Economic Development, Education, Environment, Health, and Youth Development.
This year’s theme, “Connect with the World,” celebrates the lifelong connections fostered through Peace Corps. These connections lay the foundation for intercultural exchange, global collaboration, and lasting impact — all things that bring us closer to our mission of world peace and friendship.
People join the Peace Corps for lots of reasons: to experience a different culture, serve a community, and connect with the world. What we have in common is the willingness to take on the unknown and a desire to connect with people. The local chapter of returned volunteers is an active group: preparing dinner at Safe Harbor, volunteering at PoWer Book Bags, planting trees, adopting a family at Christmas, ringing the Salvation Army bells, and serving at the State Theatre.
The opportunities to serve here are vast. Here’s what some of our local volunteers shared about their continued path of service:
- Marilyn Jaquish (Philippines ‘64-’66) When I left my Peace Corps home, I knew my life had changed — and for the better. Service to our community has made my life meaningful and joyful. From cooking for the homeless to wrapping and delivering Christmas gifts and much needed clothing to young families, I felt not only a part of our larger community, but also a part of bettering the lives of others.
- Doug Iseri (Eswatini ‘76-’79) Though I have enjoyed volunteering throughout my career and in retirement; I think perhaps a more long lasting contribution has been to help instill the spirit of service (and adventure!) into our kids who have both been in the Peace Corps and AmeriCorps.
- Paul Sawin (Benin ‘67-’70) I have gone on short-term mission projects at orphanages in Paraguay and Costa Rica, served as a 4-H Leader, and sponsored child care programs in Togo, Nigeria, and Cambodia. As a member of Rotary International, I am currently creating a tree display at a Manton Park.
- Brenda Rusch (Bulgaria ‘11-’12) When I retired at age 58, I knew I was too young to start retirement. My husband, also recently retired, agreed. Eight months later we were PC Volunteers in Bulgaria. Ongoing volunteering with RPCV-NM continues to enrich and expand my life.
- Sandy Seppala Gyr (Kenya ‘77–’79) After volunteering in Kenya, I have started RPCV groups wherever I lived, shared my experience in schools and organizations, participated in international programs, and supported people here from Kenya, Eritrea, and Afghanistan.
- Brian Craig (Afghanistan ‘75-’77) As an architect and educator, I volunteer as the board chair and provocateur for a nonprofit whose mission is to catalyze innovation and use of materials from forests for a healthy economy and environment. This helps alleviate poverty in rural communities and combats climate change.
Connect with members of the Returned Peace Corps Volunteers of Northern Michigan at rpcv.nm@gmail.com.
