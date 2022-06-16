About the authors: Julie Clark is the chief executive officer of TART Trails and serves on the Michigan State Parks Advisory Committee and as chair of the Michigan Trails and Greenways Alliance.

Kelly Dunham has served as the executive director of Bay Area Transportation Authority (BATA) since 2016. She started working for BATA in 2009 leading the human resources and operations departments. Prior to that, Dunham worked in private and public organizations. She obtained a bachelor's degree in interdisciplinary studies from Michigan State University and serves on the Networks Northwest Board of Directors and Executive Committee.