By David Mengebier
Not since the world wars has our country experienced the type of widespread, life-changing disruption Americans are facing today as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The coronavirus has upended the lives and livelihoods of our families, neighbors, co-workers and friends. The nonprofit community is among the economic sectors hardest hit by this crisis and at a time it is increasingly being called upon to respond to the needs of individuals and families across our region.
Here in northern Michigan, many nonprofits are concerned about their financial sustainability. They are experiencing sharp declines in the revenues needed to support their operations at the same time that the demand for their services is skyrocketing. As area businesses close and unemployment numbers continue to rise, nonprofits serving the region’s most vulnerable populations are struggling to provide basic services such as food, clothing, shelter, emergency transportation and elder care.
The Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation is working with other local foundations and generous donors to help sustain local nonprofit, governmental, and educational organizations that are on the front lines of COVID-19 relief efforts. Together with United Way of NWMI, Rotary Charities, Oleson Foundation, Herrington-Fitch Family Foundation and many others, we created the Urgent Needs Fund at the Community Foundation.
In the past two weeks, we’ve raised $220,000 for the fund and have awarded grants to nonprofits across our five-county service area totaling $76,500. While this is certainly progress, and we are encouraged by the initial response, our experience has shown us that the amounts needed by area organizations to meet the demand for their services far exceed current available resources.
We know there are individuals, businesses and other foundations looking for ways to help our community at this time. Contributions to the Urgent Needs Fund are an impactful way to pool our collective giving, mobilize resources, and support our critical nonprofit, governmental and educational partners both now and in long-term recovery efforts.
Visit www.gtrcf.org/give/urgentneeds to donate and for more information on the organizations supported with grants. Checks also can be mailed to the Foundation at 223 Lake Ave., Suite B in Traverse City, Michigan 49684. Indicate on the check that the donation is for the Urgent Needs Fund.
About the author: David Mengebier has served as the president and CEO of the Grand Traverse Regional Community since January 2018.
The Community Foundation for Antrim, Benzie, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska and Leelanau counties emphasizes creating healthy, resilient, thriving communities by serving donors, awarding grants and scholarships and participating in collaborative leadership about community issues. For more information, visit www.gtrcf.org or call 231-935-4066.
