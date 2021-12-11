By Charles J. Fuschillo
Making a charitable gift to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA) before Dec. 31 not only furthers the fight against Alzheimer’s but also can offer financial incentives for donors. Charitable contributions are especially impactful in December. Whether done as a “holiday gift” for someone special, to receive a tax benefit or to do a good deed, there are many reasons why making a charitable gift now is meaningful.
According to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), the federal government extended the charitable donation write off included in the Taxpayer Certainty and Disaster Tax Relief Act of 2020, for individuals who don’t itemize their deductions. Under the law, taxpayers can write off up to $300 ($600 for married couples filing jointly) in certain charitable contributions in 2021 without having to itemize their deductions. The contribution must be in cash (including check, credit card or debit card donations) and given to a 501©(3) public charity. Since this is a universal “above-the-line” deduction, taxpayers don’t have to itemize to claim it — just list it as an adjustment to income on their tax forms and then deduct it from their gross income. Some employers offer to match charitable donations, making your gift more impactful.
Additionally, individuals may consider donating shares of stock or long-term appreciated securities. If you are holding appreciated securities (stocks, mutual funds, etc.), a large capital gain can potentially turn an asset into a liability when it is time to sell. Transferring ownership of a security that has appreciated for more than a year to a charity such as AFA may entitle you to a fair market value charitable income tax deduction and an exemption from capital gains tax, further maximizing the gift’s impact.
To obtain a deduction for the current tax year, the stock transfer must be completed by Dec. 31. For electronic transfers, the donation is recorded on the day it’s received, so it’s important to start as soon as possible.
Nonprofits depend on charitable donations to carry out their important work. Donations to the AFA help fund programs and services for families affected by Alzheimer’s disease, including its National Toll-Free Helpline, National Memory Screening Program, support groups, therapeutic programs and educational programs, as well as research toward treatment and a cure. AFA holds Charity Navigator’s highest rating of four stars for seven consecutive years for its commitment to fiscal efficiency, accountability and transparency.
Virtually everyone has at least one person who is impossible to shop for — you never know what to get them. Donating in their name to a cause they believe in (such as the fight against Alzheimer’s disease), can be a fitting gift for that person. They will be helping people in need and furthering a cause they support — things that will continue to be impactful after the holiday season is over.
Donations to Alzheimer’s Foundation of America can be made at www.alzfdn.org/donate, by calling AFA’s development department at (866) 232-8484 or by mailing checks to AFA, 322 8th Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001.
About the author: Charles J. Fuschillo, Jr. is the president and CEO of the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America.