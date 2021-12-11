Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Windy conditions and light snow this evening followed by clearing late. Low around 30F. WSW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy conditions and light snow this evening followed by clearing late. Low around 30F. WSW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.