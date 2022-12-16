Stretching dollars during the holiday season is something we are all doing — and this year, many of us are stretching even more than usual.
The reality is this: There are ways to make Christmas as bright this year as it has been in years past. The solution is to Buy Nearby. Whether it be Main Street, Michigan, or Grand River Avenue, our downtowns offer solutions to many challenges.
Keeping your money in Michigan keeps your neighbors employed — whether they are the owner, an employee or someone who provides a business service (like an accountant or cleaning service) — the dollars we spend in our downtowns stay in our community.
Keeping tax dollars in our communities allows for our downtowns to continue to grow and thrive. Those dollars could be the difference between staying open or shuttering a business. Open businesses attract more businesses, keeping positive growth happening.
A vibrant downtown means opportunity. A strong retail business on a Main Street could attract a second or third retail business, or a coffee shop, restaurant or bar. Each successful business leads to another.
First jobs and youth worker opportunities are also part of a vibrant downtown. Learning the ropes at a family owned retail store can instill a lifetime value of hard work and commitment in a young person, leading them to consider entrepreneurship as a career path.
For shoppers (especially those who might be shopping a little late) there is the ability to have instant gratification of finding that special gift for their loved one. This doesn’t happen when you order something off the internet, but it does happen when you hold the item in your hand, pay for it and watch as it’s placed carefully in a fresh holiday wrapper.
And that item? When you buy on Main Street, it will likely be a unique gift that can’t be found anywhere else. This helps local craftspeople, creators, agriculture and food producers continue to offer special goods.
Main Street and Michigan Avenue also offer the customer service you can only find when you Buy Nearby. You might walk into a local retail store and find your friend or neighbor behind the counter, and they can help you find the perfect gift for your hard-to-shop-for mother-in-law.
As you head out your front door to finalize your holiday shopping, consider how you can help someone continue realizing their dream of owning a business and show off your Michigan pride. It truly does make all the difference.
About the author: William J. Hallan is president and CEO of the Michigan Retailers Association.
