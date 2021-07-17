By Craig Zettergren
During a week in mid-June, approximately 200 million Americans experienced temperatures exceeding 90 degrees. Forty million people felt 100 degrees or more. In Michigan, we’ve gotten a sweaty start to summer.
Summer is supposed to be a time to enjoy the outdoors. We can go running, biking, climbing, fishing and boating.
Unfortunately, extreme heat and dangerous UV rays can keep us indoors. However, that doesn’t mean our exercise routines should stop. Joining a wellness center is a start. They offer exercise machines and workout stations, along with experienced, trained professionals.
A consultation is important prior to making substantial exercise, dietary or lifestyle changes. After that, health professionals might recommend these 10 indoor exercises to consider when it is too hot to venture outside:
Stretching: Although stretching is a prerequisite to gym class and team sports, few non-athletes stretch regularly. It keeps your muscles strong, healthy and flexible. As we age, we must maintain our range of motion.
Stairs: Climbing stairs strengthens and tones the lower body, including thighs, calves and buttocks. Walk up and down the staircase a few times and you’ll give your heart and lungs a workout.
Tai chi: These instructor-led fitness courses can be as effective at home following a YouTube video. Some refer to tai chi as “meditation in motion,” but the Mayo Clinic calls it a “gentle way to fight stress” while increasing flexibility and balance.
Shadow boxing: Running and bicycling are cardio exercises, but can pose significant dangers if it is hot outside. Shadow boxing burns calories and fat, especially for those who incorporate footwork into their routines.
Commercial shuffle: While watching television, stand up during commercial breaks. Complete squats, torso twists, leg lifts or jumping jacks before the show returns.
Calf raises: Stand in one spot and reach as high as possible on your tiptoes, or sit in a recliner and move your toes in and out. Calf raises strengthen the muscles that propel the body when walking or running.
Jug raises: Water or milk jugs act as dumbbells in your home. A full gallon of water weighs 8.34 pounds; a full gallon of milk weighs 8.6 pounds. Both provide exercises to strengthen biceps and triceps.
Sit-to-stand: Sitting and standing might not seem like exercise, but a good workout doesn’t have to be complicated. Physically fit individuals can throw in a jump.
Single leg stance: This balance exercise strengthens your core, hips and lower extremities. Put yourself in a protected position: the corner of a room or with a high back chair in front of you. Start with your feet shoulder width apart and lift one foot off the ground for 2-3 seconds. Work up to 5 seconds. Practice this for about one minute, alternating lifting your left and right feet.
Combos: Fitness pros often recommend three sets of 10-15 reps for strength-related exercises, but workouts don’t have to be regimented. Instead, rotate quickly through a sequence of activities like leg lifts, lunges, squats and calf raises to increase strength and endurance.
Spending more time indoors doesn’t mean giving up your fitness routine. At-home techniques can help you stay active throughout the summer.
About the author: Craig Zettergren is a physical therapist and Michigan regional director for FYZICAL Therapy and Balance Centers, which has more than 425 locations in 45 states. For more information, please visit fyzical.com.