A recent horrifying case of strangulation in northern Michigan reminds us that, during times of disaster, domestic violence rates tend to increase.
This is a significant concern in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has been a prolonged crisis. Violence against women increased at record levels around the world and here at home following stay-at-home orders to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
One study of more than 300 professionals working in the gender-based violence sector found an increase in prevalence and the severity of violence and a dramatic increase in reports of strangulation.
Perpetrators of domestic violence want to gain and maintain power and control over their intimate partners. Abuse can take many forms, including physical, sexual, emotional, economic or psychological threats of actions that influence another person. This includes behaviors that isolate, coerce, threaten, blame and injure someone.
Strangulation is defined as “the obstruction of blood vessels and/or airflow in the neck resulting in asphyxia.” Research from the National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey indicates that nearly one in 10 women in the United States has been strangled by an intimate partner.
There are more than 55,000 women in Grand Traverse County over the age of 18. Using that one-in-10 statistic here means more than 5,000 women in Grand Traverse County may have been strangled by their intimate partners.
The use of strangulation has been described as a form of coercion and research indicates “that victims are often strangled more than once by their partners and, when an abusive partner strangles their victim, they are sending a message that they can kill the victim — a threat to coerce compliance.” Victims report being shocked that they had been strangled and that they felt an intense sense of vulnerability when they recognized how easily they could be killed by their partner.
One study found that domestic violence strangulation is a significant predictor of murder attempts. Specifically, it increases the odds by seven. Victims of one episode of strangulation are 750 times more likely to be killed – 700% more likely to be a victim of attempted homicide and are 800% more likely to be killed by that same partner.
Knowing the likelihood of completed murder by strangulation is important for our community to understand because we never know when we may be in a position to help a friend or family member who is in an abusive relationship.
Although it is never easy to hear that someone close to us is enduring, or has endured, domestic violence, it is even harder for the victim to break their silence. Here are some things you can say to show your support:
“It’s not your fault.”
“I believe you.”
“I am sorry he or she did this to you.”
“No one has the right to hurt you.”
Since the onset of COVID-19, the pandemic has created ideal conditions for intimate partner violence and abuse to thrive. Violence against women increased at record levels around the world following lockdowns to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
During this time, the Women’s Resource Center saw an increase of 40% of calls from survivors in crisis or 1,000 more calls to our 24-hour helpline. Caring community members are here to help and are just a phone call away at 800-554-4972.
About the author: Juliette Schultz is the executive director of the Women’s Resource Center in Traverse City.
