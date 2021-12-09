I keep feeling this huge disconnect between what’s happening in Michigan regarding the COVID pandemic, and how we are acting: like nothing is wrong.
Our healthcare systems are strained — our ERs and hospitals are full of COVID patients; people are contracting COVID in Michigan in record numbers. There seems to be no end in sight. We’re number one in the nation in hospitalizations per 100,000 patients. And, most of the patients in our hospitals are now unvaccinated.
Why are things continuing to get worse? Our low vaccine rate is a major factor and the Delta variant is more contagious than previous strains. But I’ve got another theory: we have no mask mandate and no physical distancing mandate.
When I go out in public, I always hope that more employers will mandate that their employees wear masks and physically distance themselves. It is not happening as much as it should. In the hardware store recently, few employees wore masks or distanced themselves. At two restaurants last week, no servers wore masks. At a third, all did. At two national chain outlets, everyone was masked up: it is their corporate policy.
Then there’s us, the general public. In the grocery store, about 10 percent of folks were wearing masks two weeks ago, maybe 20 percent last week and more this week. Progress, but still a long way to go. An infected employee or patron can expose a lot of people to the virus while crippling the business if other employees get sick.
The silence is deafening. No leaders — our governor, our legislature, our public health officials — dare to come out and say “let’s mandate masks again until we get this under control.” No one seems to have the courage to do that. Sure, the MDHHS did issue an advisory to mask up and physically distance. But an advisory is not the same as a mandate. Even with a mandate, not everyone is going to mask up. But I think more would.
There are those who would say that masks don’t help, that there is no science proving their effectiveness. In the medical literature I’m reading, masks DO help especially in combination with physical distancing and handwashing. It’s all statistics: your likelihood of contracting COVID is proportional to the viral load that you’re exposed to, which includes time of exposure, type of mask and distance from each other.
People deserve to be safe and protected from at least the “easy” spread of the disease. Since our elected officials and state public health leaders won’t step up, we all need to. Employers, please protect your employees and your customers by having your employees mask up and physically distance themselves to the extent that they can. Customers, mask up when you go out to protect yourselves and each other. Even those who are vaccinated should be masking up.
As with past COVID spikes, this approach may help us get out of the No. 1 spot. We need to start somewhere, and we need to start now.