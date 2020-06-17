When I first became a Rotarian 36 years ago, it was a different day.
Rotary had simply adopted the mores of society: women weren’t allowed in the club and our rotary show had stopped performing in blackface only a few years earlier. Fortunately, Rotary realized that its actions were not consistent with its own four-way test and corrected the situation. The four-way test consists of four questions: Is it the truth? Is it fair to all concerned? Will it build goodwill and better friendships? Will it be beneficial to all concerned?
Reflecting on this time of upheaval and protest, it is obvious that for centuries the answer to those four questions has been “no” for black, indigenous and people of color (BIPOC). Systemic racism runs deep in this country. People of all color have continually been on the losing side of many systems: health, education, judicial. These systems need to be changed — for until change happens, we will continue to see outcomes such as we are now experiencing and have experienced for hundreds of years. Racism is a public emergency and we have the power to rebuild. The time has come to act. We have lived in complacency for far too long. But do we have the will to go beyond empty words and political games? If not, God help us all.
The recent killing of George Floyd has sparked anger and calls for long-awaited justice for BIPOC. I believe it is also catalyzing an awakening for white people and I want to stand with my fellow Rotarians to call out these injustices. White privilege needs to be acknowledged and we need to wake up and take the course of right action for communities of color.
Rotary’s motto of “service about self” seems most appropriate at this time. We are being called to ally with our brothers and sisters in our community and beyond. For years Rotarians have worked for peace, the eradication of polio, clean water and education across the globe. Right now, there are 1.2 million Rotarians in 34,000 clubs around the world. Think about the power to serve others and affect change that would make our world fairer for everyone. To that end, I, on behalf of the Rotary Club board and myself, ask you to stand on the right side of justice.
Rotary Charities, our partner organization, has a resource where you can find many articles, videos and learning opportunities: www.rotarycharities.org/resources.
About the author: Rev. Homer Nye is the current president of the Traverse City Rotary Club. For 33 years he was the senior minister of the Presbyterian Church of Traverse City. He and his wife Becky volunteer for Food Rescue, Next Step (a host program for homeless youth) and Generations Ahead (reaching out to pregnant and parenting teenagers).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.