The Traverse City Record-Eagle published an article Feb. 13 on commercial fishing and the legislative bills HB4567, HB4568 and HB4569. Some statements made were not truly accurate.
First, the whole ecosystem of the Great Lakes is a mess. The whitefish population and chub populations are crashing. Yet, they are still commercially harvested without a plan to rehabilitate these species.
The Grand River, Lake Michigan to Alpena, Lake Huron to White Fish Point on Lake Superior are all tribal ceded waters. The tribes determine what fish and how many will be harvested. The State of Michigan and the sports fishery have an agreement with the tribes called a tribal decree, which determines how we will share these resources.
We are in negotiations at the present time with the five tribes and the federal government to determine the future of the fishery with all the changes in the lakes.
The state licensed commercial fisher’s want 10 to 20 percent of the lake trout, perch and walleye in these lakes.
In northwestern Lake Michigan, the sport fishery has gone past our total allowable catch (TAC) in Grand Traverse Bay. To stay in the guidelines of the tribal decree we had to cut our limit of lake trout, from two to one. That hurt!
The state commercial fishing industry and state politicians can write all kinds of legislation on how many fish they want to harvest, but it truly doesn’t mean anything in tribal ceded waters.
The perch population is crashing in Saginaw Bay; commercial fishers claim the walleye population has exploded and are eating all the perch, but commercial fishing for perch still goes on.
Whitefish populations are crashing in Lakes Huron and Michigan. The commercial fishers claim the lake trout are eating all the whitefish.
Walleye and perch have co-existed for hundreds of years, and whitefish and lake trout have co-existed for hundreds of years. The true problem is invasive species such as zebra and quagga mussels.
The other problem is that commercial fishing has over-harvested what they catch. With too few fish to harvest, they want what the sport fishing community has rehabilitated, or what is left.
It’s truly sad to say the state licensed commercial fishing industry is slowly dying.
Bill Carlson in Leland said before he sold his business to the Fish Town Historic Society, “the fishery is changing, and I can’t make a living running my boats.”
You can still get fresh-caught Great Lakes fish from the tribes and wholesalers such as Carlson’s in Leland. The tribes supply fish for wholesalers around the state.
The legislative bills that are headed to the state Senate are to protect the fishery with checks and balances, update fees, fines for people who abuse the fishery and to protect the fishery for generations to come.
These bills need to be supported.
