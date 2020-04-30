By Juliette Schultz
Over the past several weeks, I have been asked by members of the community if I believe that intimate partner violence (domestic violence) is “up” because of the stay-at-home order. Unfortunately, that is not an easy question to answer, and it cannot be addressed with a simple “yes” or “no.”
Intimate partner violence including victimization by current-former spouses and former dating partners includes physical, sexual, emotional and economic abuse. One in four women will be impacted by intimate partner violence her lifetime, and it is a crime that affects people of all ages, genders, sexualities, cultures and socioeconomics.
A recent United Nations report shows that about 50,000 women were killed globally by their intimate partner or a family member. In our opinion, intimate partner violence is the number one health crisis facing women today.
For those of us who work to empower survivors, at this moment, we share a common worry: with the forced isolation, and survivors being trapped in abusive and coercive environments, will intimate partner violence escalate?
Abusers crave power and control. And isolation is often one of the tactics that they use to control their victims. Restricting phone use. Not allowing their partner to see friends or possess a driver’s license. These are tactics abusers use to isolate their victim. The social isolation that is needed to prevent the spread of coronavirus is also being misused by abusive partners to further control their victims. The abuser is able to focus 100 percent of his attention on his victim, putting her in a situation where she is unable to escape to places like work or a friend’s house, church or any other place to avoid, even for a time, the abuse.
Throughout this crisis, we have kept our emergency shelter open, for the survivors who need it. But, we are told, that some victims are less comfortable than ever trying to get help from a shelter. For one, their abusers are watching over them more closely, given the fact that they, too, are at home at all times. Second, we have heard from some survivors who say they are afraid of being sickened by the coronavirus in a semi-public environment.
For any survivors who may need safe shelter, we are taking the necessary precautions to protect staff and guests at the emergency shelter from the coronavirus. This includes screening, sanitizing and adhering to the governor’s executive orders.
What should you do if you suspect abuse is happening in a household you know, or if you are reading this inside a home where abuse is taking place? Reach out. If you need help, we are here answering the help line 24/7/365 to provide free and confidential advice.
At some point, the stay-at-home order will lift. Abusers and their victims will be able to go back to work and, inevitably, they will spend less time together. Now and until that time, your Women’s Resource Center stands ready to serve the victims who will need our attention and care in the months to come.
About the author: Juliette Schultz is executive director of the Women’s Resource Center for the Grand Traverse Area.
