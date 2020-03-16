Social distancing can be tough on people and disrupt the social and economic fibers of our society. Given the existing crisis of isolation — with probably the loneliest young generation we have today — social distancing can take a personal health toll, causing psychological problems, among many others.
Ways to counterbalance the effects of social distancing:
1. Maintain a routine. Don’t disrupt your sleep-wake cycle, working hours and daily activities.
2. Focus on your personality and personal health, reassessing your work, training, diet patterns, physical activity levels and health habits.
3. Cook for yourself and others in need. Add fruits, vegetable, vitamins and proteins to your diet (most U.S. adults don’t consume enough fruits and vegetables). Get two or three meals a day.
4. Walk or exercise at home. Go out in nature as much as possible. Only half of American adults today get enough exercise.
5. Don’t let anxiety or being at home lead to binge eating or alcohol and drug use. Don’t oversleep, but sleep at least 7 hours.
6. Social distancing can cause anxiety and depression due to disruption of routines, isolation and fear of pandemic. If you or someone you know struggles, you can help from a distance. https://www.samhsa.gov/find-help/national-helpline
7. Use technology to work, attend meetings and engage with coworkers as much as required during active office hours. Working from home can increase productivity and happiness.
8. Reassess your skill and training- through an online course, certification, training, personality development or a new language.
9. Clean, clear clutter and donate stuff. Household clutter can harbor infections, pollutants and create unhygienic spaces.
10. Avoid unhealthy life on social media. While you can become a victim of myths, misinformation, anxiety and fear, you may also create trouble for communities.
11. Based on American Time Use Survey and leisure-related patterns worldwide, we spend too much time on screen. Except for 1-2 times day to watch national news for general consumption and local news to check spread of COVID-19 in your own community, you are likely over-consuming information and taking away time from yourself and friends and family.
12. Reinvest in and recreate social bonds. Consider providing for and helping those at risk or marginalized (e.g. the elderly, disabled, and homeless; survivors of natural disasters; and those living in shelters). You will certainly find someone in the neighborhood who needs some help, this can be done from a distance, on phone, or by online activities and giving.
13. Check your contacts on email and phone. Check on their wellbeing. This also helps you feel more connected, social, healthier and engaged. Be kind; you don’t who is struggling and how you can make a difference.
14. Engage in alternative activities to keep your mind and body active like listening to music, singing, dancing, biking, yoga, meditation, virtual tours of museums, sketching and painting, reading books, solving puzzles or playing board games, cooking and learning about other cultures.
Don’t isolate yourself totally (physical distancing shouldn’t become social isolation). Don’t panic and keep communicating with others.
