We all continue to feel the affects of the COVID-19 pandemic. But our neighbors experiencing hunger are feeling the effects more deeply than most.
The Northwest Food Coalition — our area’s alliance of roughly 70 food pantries, baby pantries and meal sites — has been on the front lines working tirelessly to make adjustments so that our neighbors in need can continue to be served in a safe and dignified way.
Not only has the pandemic created obstacles in the food distribution process, some opportunities to support our area pantries, such as through food donations, have diminished. But this fall there is a safe, easy and impactful way in which you can provide the gift of nourishing food to our neighbors who need a little extra help during these difficult times.
The Northwest Food Coalition is proud to have been selected as a partner with our Meijer stores in Acme and Traverse City to provide that safe, easy and impactful way to give much-needed relief to local families facing food insecurity — through Meijer’s customer-driven food pantry donation program, Simply Give. The program encourages customers to purchase $10 Simply Give donation cards, located at each checkout counter, that will be converted into Meijer food-only gift cards and given to the Coalition at the conclusion of the program.
The Coalition will use the cards to purchase healthy, nutritious food to give to neighbors that are in need of assistance. Simply Give donation cards can be purchased at the Meijer stores in both Acme and Traverse City, now through Oct. 24.
The events of this year have taught us all the importance of community members supporting each other. We hope you will help us feed our neighbors facing food insecurity in Northwest Michigan by making the decision to Simply Give during your next shopping trip.
To learn more about the coalition, please visit www.northwestmifoodcoalition.org or call (231) 995-7723. Thank you for doing what you can to ensure everyone in our area has enough healthy, nutritious food to feed themselves and their families.
About the author: Kris Thomas is a member of the Benzie Sunrise Rotary Club. Since leading a food security study for her club in 2014, she has volunteered in different capacities to alleviate hunger in northern Michigan, including working with Food Rescue and the Northwest Food Coalition.
