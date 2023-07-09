Barbara Stamiris (copy) (copy) (copy)

Shutdown of Enbridge’s Line 5 pipeline is urgent to protect the Great Lakes.

Recent erosion along the Bad River in Wisconsin brought Line 5 within 11 feet of exposure, threatening nearby Lake Superior, so emergency relief was sought.

On June 16, a federal judge gave Enbridge three years to quit trespassing on Native American territory and shut down Line 5. Enbridge also is trespassing in Michigan by defying the governor’s shutdown order.

I attended an Enbridge lecture at North Central Michigan College in Petoskey to learn more about the fate of Line 5 and the proposed tunnel.

According to Enbridge, 4 miles of the 645-mile, 70-year-old Line 5 will be replaced in the Straits by a tunnel for a new Line 5 to protect the Great Lakes. Instead, it will do the opposite because the promise of a tunnel would keep the damaged Line 5 pipeline operating 25-plus years beyond its 50-year design-life.

Using Enbridge’s own estimate, Line 5 earns $1.76 million a day. So Enbridge will make more than $6.4 billion in the decade awaiting a tunnel, which is now slated for 2030.

If Enbridge truly placed Great Lakes safety ahead of profit, it would shut off Line 5 before boring a tunnel directly below it. Any tunnel is high risk, but this underwater oil tunnel would be the first of its kind. Like a submersible to the Titanic, there is no margin for error. Enbridge publicly touts the tunnel as a panacea, but its private actions tell a different story. In 2018, Enbridge made sure it could back out without penalty, to keep its options open.

The financial risk of this tunnel makes it a poor investment for many reasons. Consider the following: It makes no sense to replace only 4 miles of a deteriorated 645-mile pipeline. Why build a 99-year tunnel if a court has ordered a shutdown in three years?

Enbridge lacks adequate insurance because the parent company denies responsibility for its subsidiary. The 40-mile Kalamazoo spill cost $1.3 billion; more than 700 miles are at risk from Line 5.

Even Enbridge’s own goal is to be net-zero by 2050, which conflicts with 99 more years of oil. The shift to renewables makes any new fossil fuel infrastructure a poor investment.

Enbridge has allocated no money for a tunnel in annual Security & Exchange Commission, reports for shareholders and its board of directors has not approved it. Tunnel volume has quadrupled since it was first proposed in 2018, yet cost estimates remain at $500 million. It appears that the real purpose of the Enbridge tunnel proposal is to keep Line 5 operating as long as possible without having to actually build a tunnel.

The Enbridge speaker glowingly described the tunnel without mentioning that Michigan taxpayers would assume its ownership and risk for 99 years, while more than 90% of the oil flowing through it goes from Canada to Canada.

On Aug. 17, a Line 5 overview from the director of FLOW will present another point of view in Petoskey.

Line 5 threatens the Great Lakes more every day.

What will happen during the next bad rainstorm in Wisconsin? President Biden can revoke the Line 5 permit, but will he act before Line 5 fails? Call the White House at 202-456-1111 (Tuesday to Thursday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.) to ask that question.

Please.

About the author: Barbara Stamiris of Traverse City is a longtime environmental activist. She serves on the board of the Northern Michigan Environmental Action Council, is a member of the League of Women Voters and is active with Oil and Water Don't Mix. She testified before Congress in 1983 about safety issues at the nuclear plant in Midland, Mich. She was named Volunteer Environmentalist of the Year in 2019 by NMEAC.

