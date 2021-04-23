The facts are surprising, even uncomfortable. What we know about men as the victims of sexual and domestic violence should help guide our community toward resources, with more understanding.
Yes, men make up a sizeable portion of sexual assault and domestic violence survivors. One in 33 American men have experienced an attempted or completed rape. The latest statistics from the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence show nearly 26 percent of men in Michigan will experience some form of intimate partner abuse in their lifetimes. One in four men have experienced physical violence, one in seven men here have suffered severe injury at the hands of their partners. One in 18 men have been stalked by a partner to the point of fear for their lives.
For those who work professionally on behalf of abuse survivors, we understand that sexual violence cuts across all lines — economic, race and as the numbers prove, gender. Too often, though, in my experience, excuses and rationalizations replace action when males are the victims of abuse. I have heard serious crimes described as “boys being boys,” “horseplay” or “things just went a little too far.”
For men, the horrors of abuse can be intensified by cultural stereotypes regarding masculinity, which often drive the talk, or lack of it. Sexual violence can also serve as an assault against ideas about what a man is “supposed” to be. In too many families, victims of abuse are categorized as “weak” and other dangerous, damaging labels. This high potential for stigma contributes to a particularly difficult situation for men who survive abuse, providing obstacles to disclosing sexual abuse, even for survivors who try to get the help they need.
For the men of our community, as with women, surviving sexual assault and domestic abuse is all about recognizing, reporting and resources. As neighbors, we must learn to recognize the signs of abuse with male victims, so that we can help identify crimes when they are committed. The courageous men and boys who step forward to report their abuse to authorities deserve the same respect as women who survive abuse. And we must support the resources available for survivors to help them live after sexual and domestic violence, break its dangerous cycle and ensure that no survivor remains alone.
Unlike some communities in Michigan, we have those resources in the Grand Traverse area. The Women’s Resource Center puts survivors first, regardless of gender. The same resources that are provided to women are available to men, including WRC’s confidential, 24-hour crisis line at 800 554-4792. With WRC professionals, there is no shame and no stigma — just the services and support that every survivor needs.
Doing the math from the statewide statistics, we can learn there are more than 1 million men in Michigan who will be the victims of abuse. They deserve our attention and our support.
About the author: Monica Beck is managing legal counsel at The Fierberg National Law Group in Traverse City and a member of the Women’s Resource Center Board of Directors.