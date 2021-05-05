I recently attended the first meeting of Grand Traverse County’s ad hoc committee to discuss development of Senior Center and the Commission on Aging building needs. The committee is composed of current county staff and several county commissioners. It was billed as a first meeting intended to promote discussion and receive our input. It became clear there had been considerable discussion and planning by members of the committee before the meeting. In fact, it was obvious the committee had reached a conclusion on a solution without any real interest in our input. Sadly, the county’s impressive, unbroken string of failures over the past 20 years demonstrate seniors have no standing.
The ad hoc committee proposes combining the Commission on Aging and Senior Center in one building on LaFranier Road. The committee’s proposal joins two completely different functions having no necessity for proximity and having totally different staffs with separate programs and functions. By joining two disparate functions in one building, the county is condemning construction of the new Senior Center on its current site. Despite overwhelming support of building the new Senior Center at its current location by the active seniors who enjoy the center, the ad hoc committee claims there is insufficient space there for the joint use building it seems enamored with.
The actual truth is that the architect’s plans provide sufficient space at the current site for expansion of the Senior Network. The design and extensive planning of the proposed new Senior Center building by the bay is being abandoned despite the city’s holding up their part of the bargain by providing the architect’s plan up front.
The Grand Traverse County Commission on Aging and the Senior Center Network are tremendous programs for seniors of Traverse City and the county. They are, however, completely different in their programs and space needs. The ad hoc committee’s belief they need to build a joint use building is illogical because of the major differences in the programs of both entities. I have yet to hear of any benefit the ad hoc plan adds for the seniors who have enjoyed the current center and its programs. We are being sold a bill of goods based solely on the availability of funds for the Commission on Aging’s needed move.
The Commission on Aging faces the end of its current lease and the county proposes to build the joint use building on LaFranier Road. The Commission has sufficient funds to build there and a need to house its considerable equipment at a central location with its offices. The county now indicates it has the money and strong bonding status to build the Senior Center on the bay and a Commission building on LaFranier.
The simple solution is two buildings for two separate functions. Senior Center Friends asks why not meet both needs with this common sense solution?
About the author: Robert A. Steadman is president of Senior Center Friends in Traverse City.