Here we go again.
After more than 20 years of effort our seniors have been told to go home and wait some more. The Senior Center Friends group has been working hard for more than two years and we were led to believe we had crossed every T and dotted every I required to put the millage proposals for financing the proposed new Senior Center and its countywide programs on the ballot in November.
Imagine our frustration and disbelief when a simple question of language in the proposed lease of the city’s parkland to the county for construction of the new center stopped the process in its tracks.
Although stunned and disheartened by the failure of the city and county to resolve their differences in time to allow county voters to make their wishes known, there was a worthwhile suggestion made by County Commissioner Betsy Coffia.
She proposed an Ad Hoc Committee comprised of legal representatives, staff and commissioners from both the city and the county to reach agreement on the issues separating the parties. She also included representatives of Senior Center Friends to review the very real progress already achieved and we look forward to working with such a group.
Senior Center Friends believe agreement can be reached and the city and county ballot language can be ready in time for the next countywide election. We are deeply upset by the delay but will never quit in our determination to build the new Senior Center.
One positive that should be noted is the excellent work done by city and county staff and a number of the city and county commissioners who have supported the center and were as anxious as we are to have the Senior Center millage on the ballot.
It is this reservoir of talent and desire that makes us believe we can finally achieve agreement to allow county voters to weigh in, win or lose. We remain confident the new Senior Center is a total win-win solution for all seniors in the county and their extended families, as well as a tremendous statement of excellence for Grand Traverse Country.
About the author: Robert Steadman is the president of Senior Center Friends.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.