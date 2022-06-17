While there has been much discussion lately about the issues related to homelessness in our community, it is important to note that overnight shelters do not, by themselves, provide a path out of homelessness and addiction. A day shelter can fill that void. Day shelters currently exist, successfully, in many other locations — including Lansing, Ann Arbor and Grand Rapids.
Day shelters provide a space to get help during working hours. In a day shelter environment, vulnerable unhoused populations have a place to receive the resources they need to begin starting anew including access to treatment for substance abuse or mental health issues. This environment also provides a means for assistance organizations to determine who is in a position to be a successful transitional housing candidate.
Day shelters buy time. It is no secret our area has a housing shortage at all levels, but especially in transitional and workforce housing. A recent Ticker article mentioned we are 15,000 units short and it will take years to fill that gap — which means we will not be flush with available housing anytime soon.
Day shelters provide safety and consistency with trained staff. Vulnerable people seek shelter during the day, and without a day shelter those options are often few and far between — especially in a pandemic or other public crisis.
Why is this letter coming from the library? Over the past winter the Main Library has been the de facto day shelter. While everyone is welcome at the library, violations of our behavior policy stemming from addiction issues have reached a point where we must ask the community for help in order to fulfill our mission of safely providing library materials and services.
This is a community issue years in the making, and therefore it will take a broad-based, concerted and extended approach in order to find a solution. The community might consider an approach similar to the Grand Vision — but fast-tracked — with a facilitator setting an overall agenda and a wide base of key stakeholders at the table, who arrive at an actionable regional plan that is both doable and fundable.
While there are many organizations and volunteers doing great work, we need a coalition to step up and marshal our resources. The current crisis is already costing the community by consuming a large amount of police and security resources and consuming a disproportionate amount of library staff time and unplanned costs. We want to do the job the community mandates us to do, and we know as a community we can do better. We know a coalition is out there; we just need to find them.
About the authors: The Traverse Area District Library Board of Trustees includes President Susan Odgers, Vice President Marylee Pakieser, Secretary Jeffrey Wescott, Treasurer Carol Sullivan, Trustee Michael Vickery, Trustee Joseph Jones and Trustee Paul Deyo.
