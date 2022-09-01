If you ever had worked with dangerous animals in a zoo for long, you would probably have thought of many ways to cope with a dangerous animal escape where the public is in imminent danger. It is often the simpler methods that get better results.
If I fell into a grizzly bear den at the zoo and had to choose between a Bowie knife and a CO2 fire extinguisher, I would probably take the fire extinguisher every time. It could buy me more time in a struggle that I was not likely to win.
A deranged shooter in a school is, in some ways, like an escaped lion or tiger. Always responding in kind with gunfire has its hazards, just like it would be with a dangerous predator in a crowded zoo — innocent people might get shot or even accidentally darted with a tranquilizer gun. It is always a risk assessment task undertaken under great stress and can be trained for, to some degree, but not always safely executed.
We need to consider alternatives to filling classrooms with “friendly” gunfire. How about a fire hose? How about a massive sprinkler system that would create a waterfall of confusion and take an active shooter’s focus away long enough to intervene with other methods? How about loud, disorienting sounds or lights that cause confusion for the perpetrator?
Sometimes, simple approaches may work better and be safer for shooting victims.
Given the political likelihood that school shootings will continue until we elect different people with different values, we’d better make some new plans. Zoo vets might be helpful in strategizing this problem. These people have more experience with a variety of predators, and most big cities have several around.
About the author: Phillip T. Robinson is a board-certified veterinarian and wildlife ecologist and was the director of veterinary medicine at the San Diego Zoo. He was veterinary services director of biomedical research programs at the University of Toledo and the University of California, San Diego. He authored many papers on animal diseases and management and published books with Columbia University Press and Brill Academic Press. He recently published a book on the ecology and conservation of the pygmy hippopotamus with Oxford University Press. He is retired and resides in Higgins Lake.
