By Wayne Schmidt
Discussion regarding Michigan’s poor roads and bridges predates my time in Lansing. Patchwork repairs forced us into a difficult situation to climb out of.
My colleagues and I worked to put additional dollars toward roads, including new revenue and existing dollars. In 2015, we approved a $1.2 billion plan that has proven successful. The increase in orange cones recently is the result of that plan. Last year, we approved another $375 million to fully implement the 2015 plan ahead of schedule and repair four bridges the governor labeled critical.
The governor vetoed funding last year as retribution for not approving her proposed 45 cent gas tax increase. If you raise taxes so people drive less, they will purchase less gas — depleting the effectiveness of a gas tax increase as a funding mechanism. Taxing Michigan families out of driving is no solution.
The governor’s 45 cent gas tax hike was rejected, but the state faces a new challenge. During her State of the State address, the governor vowed to unilaterally send the state more than $3.5 billion into debt. Less than 24 hours later, the State Transportation Commission unanimously approved her proposal to pursue a $3.5 billion bonding program to fix the roadways.
This shortsighted approach ignores downfalls. Most importantly, the money must be paid back, with interest, by every Michigan taxpayer. Total repayment is estimated at over $5 billion. Future generations must pay this back for almost three decades.
Michigan still pays back bonding obligations from when Gov. Engler was in office. We spent the last eight years paying debts and establishing solid financial footing, only for the governor to defy the Legislature. The Legislature wouldn’t approve this proposal, so she implemented it without checks and balances. This isn’t responsible government.
For an individual, business or government to live within their means, they cannot borrow money they don’t have and use it as a funding source. What happens when payments come due? We’re seeing this with previous bonding projects. Bills come, the roads the bonds paid for need further repair, and now payment and repair bills are due.
Furthermore, this plan insults northern Michigan and the Upper Peninsula. The governor’s friends in Southeast Michigan receive most funding, with other urban areas following. Local roads receive no money.
The governor alone pursued a plan that borrows against our futures and our children’s futures to fund road projects in Southeast Michigan and will give us the bill. We will see little money but have the same obligations to pay it back as everyone else.
This is not the answer to fixing Michigan’s roads. The governor’s plan doesn’t address funding for local roads and leaves Michigan with financial burden for nearly three decades. Money needs to be paid back. Every time payment comes due, it takes money from elsewhere in the state budget.
As chair of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Transportation, I work with the governor and the Senate and House of Representatives to find solutions for Michigan roads and infrastructure.
