I want to set off an alarm bell for Traverse City residents and residential property owners: The most significant changes in the last 50 years are about to take place in the city.
Without question, I will be attacked for what I am going to say here. That’s OK and maybe a good thing; I have thick skin. All I ask is you try to derail me with documentable facts, not the incessant new urbanist dribble that has so tainted our town in recent years.
The planning commission and the city commissioners who hand-selected them are preparing to make draconian changes to the city residential zoning districts — and you have no say in it. And there is nothing you can do about it, except complain.
They do not answer questions or complaints and there is no way to hold them accountable for their actions. What is going to happen to the charming neighborhoods?
I am somewhat restricted by the allotted space here, so I will try to generalize for simplicity’s sake what they are, at this moment, pushing through on a fast track.
In a very short period of time, they are going to try to change most, if not all, residential zoning to almost unlimited density using often confusing and somewhat complicated zoning changes.
Will significant, almost unlimited, additional housing structures on residential lots throughout city neighborhoods cause stunning changes to the quality of life we have enjoyed for generations? You bet it will — and in a big, big way. The changes would be stunning and irreversible.
I watched the last planning commission meeting online on April 19 and was utterly disgusted by what I witnessed during discussion and public comment.
During public comment, two women and one man, in particular, made well-thought-out and reasoned observations about all the critical issues that were being snubbed, ignored and brushed aside by the planning commission (except by Commissioner Heather Shaw, to her credit).
These people were clearly well educated and earnest and I thank them for their efforts.
The proposed new updated master plan is not in any way enforceable legally. It is only a guiding document. The zoning ordinances are the enforceable law of the city — and that is what is being changed.
This is a bad situation.
About the author: Rick Buckhalter has lived in Traverse City for 40 years and has been active in local issues for 20 years. He estimates that he has attended about 1,000 commission meetings in the past 20 years to keep informed.
