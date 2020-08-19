My chief of staff called 10 years ago, informing me that the largest inland oil spill in our country’s history occurred in my congressional district.
On July 25, 2010, Enbridge Line 6B ruptured, leaking more than 1 million gallons of Canadian tar sands — diluted bitumen and crude oil — into Talmadge Creek, a tributary of the Kalamazoo River. A federal investigation revealed Enbridge knew for five years that this section of the pipeline was cracked and corroding, but did nothing. Enbridge routinely neglects responsibility for its long history of failures. Now, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer works to shut down Line 5 pipelines running through the Straits of Mackinac.
In Congress, I served on the Subcommittee on Railroads, Pipelines and Hazardous materials within the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee. Ten days before the Kalamazoo River oil spill, Enbridge testified that it “can detect a leak almost instantaneously.” However, Enbridge pumped more than 1 million gallons of chemicals and crude oil into the Kalamazoo River for 17 hours after the pipeline burst. They didn’t identify the leak, and ignored multiple alarms.
Enbridge botched the response. Had they taken this seriously at the start, the spill and the environmental, public health and economic damage could’ve been avoided. We cannot trust Enbridge to protect Michiganders’ health and safety or our Great Lakes while they continue operating Line 5 in the Straits of Mackinac.
The Great Lakes supply drinking water to more than 48 million people in the region, and more than a million jobs in Michigan depend on them. An oil spill in the Straits of Mackinac would devastate our economy and the well-being of Michigan families. Enbridge won’t put families ahead of profits. Leaders must fight Enbridge’s harmful agenda and work to prevent another spill.
Gov. Whitmer consistently acts to hold Enbridge accountable for neglect and inaction. She requested a legal opinion from Attorney General Nessel regarding the constitutionality of Line 5 legislation and Mackinac Straits Corridor Authority. She directed the DNR to review Enbridge’s compliance with the 1953 Easement and file an emergency rule to protect against anchor strike in the Straits of Mackinac. She created the UP-Energy Task Force to assess the U.P.’s energy needs and find alternative solutions — emphasizing security, reliability, affordability and environmental soundness.
Gov. Whitmer’s administration asked Enbridge twice for a written agreement with the State of Michigan to provide financial assurances covering damages and losses to property or Michiganders because of Line 5. However, the company is again attempting to skirt liability for damages their pipelines could cause Michiganders and the Great Lakes. They are untrustworthy and greedy, and won’t take responsibility for their actions. We must hold them accountable, since they’re unable to hold themselves accountable.
As the congressman who led the response to the Enbridge Line 6B oil spill in the Kalamazoo River, I saw Enbridge’s reckless behavior and the devastating impact of oil spills on a community. Now, we must work to ensure history doesn’t repeat itself in our precious Great Lakes. I applaud Gov. Whitmer’s swift action against Enbridge. I hope we continue putting health and safety of Michigan residents first and shut down Line 5.
