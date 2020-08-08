By Gretchen Whitmer
This week, Michiganders said goodbye to a true statesman, a model of bipartisanship and a Michigan icon who served our people with integrity and honor. In his 14 years of service to our state, Gov. Bill Milliken taught us a number of powerful lessons that leaders everywhere will carry with them for decades.
Gov. Milliken is deservedly known for his commitment to protecting our environment, investing in public education and preserving jobs in the auto industry. He understood that in Michigan, a strong foundation is built on the preservation of our Great Lakes and fresh water, quality education for our kids and paths to good jobs for everyone. Now, decades later, these values still hold true. The paths that we take to meet these goals can define who we are as leaders and as Michiganders, and we must work together to get it done.
While I didn’t know Gov. Milliken during his term in office, his leadership has always been a central part of my life. The day I was born, on Aug. 23, 1971 at Sparrow Hospital, my dad worked for Bill Milliken. My birth announcement mentioned Gov. Milliken. I was raised in a household of two public servants who revered their bosses — Bill Milliken and Frank Kelley. My whole life I strive to emulate my two amazing parents and the men who helped shape their careers and world view.
I learned as a young child from my father and mother and many of their friends that the profound respect in which he was held was well deserved. Under Gov. Milliken’s leadership, my father served as director of the Department of Commerce and learned from him many important lessons that he passed down to my siblings and me. Lessons about treating others with respect — even those on the other side of the aisle. Later, as an adult in politics, I had several opportunities to speak to Gov. Milliken. He was a person of great substance, honor and decency. He loved and protected our natural beauty and was deeply committed to treating every Michigan resident with respect and dignity.
Most of all, William Milliken behaved as a man who understood that he was not the governor of a special interest, a region or a party. He was a governor of all the people of this great state — those who voted for him and those who didn’t — and for these and many other reasons we remember him with a fondness he richly deserves.
During his tenure, Gov. Milliken, a Republican, served alongside a Democratic legislature. But his commitment to working across the aisle to get things done never wavered. In the era of vast political polarization in which we currently live, we cannot forget that sentiment. Gov. Milliken taught us that our love for Michigan and our commitment to the people who call it home must transcend politics. He taught us that we are Michiganders first, and we must do everything we can to find common ground for the betterment of our state.
As a public servant and as a lifelong Michigander, I’m proud to have learned from Gov. Milliken, and I know that long after I’m gone, the influence he had on our state will remain intact.
My love and support goes out to the governor’s family. May we all continue to learn from the lessons Gov. Milliken taught us.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.