As the year comes to an end, here at the Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation we are reflecting on the many ways our communities have come together to support the individuals, families and places that we all love.
In total this year, we will award more than $3 million in grants and scholarships, including $35,883 in final grants, awarded to five human service partners across the region, from our Urgent Needs Fund. In total, we awarded $977,256 in grants from the Urgent Needs Fund to 75 partners, including to food pantries, emergency shelters, crisis counseling centers, our local community college and arts and culture organizations, among others.
This impact would not have been possible without support from individuals — 40 percent who were first-time donor partners to the Community Foundation — and several establishing philanthropic partners, including the Oleson Foundation, Rotary Charities of Traverse City, United Way of Northwest Michigan, DTE Energy Foundation, Herrington-Fitch Family Foundation and the Huckle Family Foundation.
Though our Urgent Needs Fund has now sunset, we continue to build and steward resources through community funds to support our region with resources to meet emerging and ongoing community needs. Take the following grant partnerships that each leveraged community funds.
Preserving a valued community asset
This summer, unprecedented heavy storms caused homes and buildings to flood, including the Kalkaska Public Library. The library’s lower level bore the brunt of the water damage, and immediate support was needed. Using community funds, we provided $10,000, helping to ensure the library could continue serving the Kalkaska community.
Connecting early childhood services for local children and families
Our caregivers, providers, parents and children are often faced with barriers that make it difficult for them to thrive. A new Early Childhood Innovation and Development Hub through the United Way of Northwest Michigan aims to centralize early childhood efforts, such as those focused on Kindergarten readiness and workforce retention. To support the hub’s launch, we brought nearly $14,000 to the table from our community funds and a donor advised fund we steward.
Addressing housing needs
In gateway communities located around Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore, housing is lacking for seasonal workers who are critical to supporting the economies of towns like Glen Arbor, Empire and Frankfort. We brought several partners together and leveraged $10,000 in community funds that enabled the Sleeping Bear Gateways Council to access $90,000 in federal funding. This support is already allowing the council and its partners to explore solutions for housing needs in local gateway communities.
We can continue this important work of stewarding resources and collaborative partnerships into 2022 and beyond through the Community Development Coalition of Northwest MI and by investing in the areas of greatest need, from youth mental health and safety to attainable housing. Together, we can make an impact that will last for generations and provide a better future for our communities. To learn more how you can support the areas of greatest need in our region, please visit our website: www.gtrcf.org.
About the author: David Mengebier is the president and CEO of the Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation. The foundation serves Antrim, Benzie, Leelanau, Grand Traverse and Kalkaska counties.