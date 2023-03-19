You’ve seen the beautiful faces of the ones we lost in the recent shooting at Michigan State University. More heartache for more families. Loss after loss. Violence saturates our public life.
Everyday violence — from put-downs and bullying, to ugly political discourse — has become so commonplace that we can no longer deny the toll it’s taking on relationships and the mental health of young people.
Consider the founding of the nation in extreme violence. This unacknowledged and unhealed history bleeds into the present in the form of endless war. While we share a responsibility to protect ourselves, let us acknowledge that our wars of aggression destroy the lives of children and their communities around the world. War is brutality, terror, chaos, misery and destruction. Any conversation about gun violence has to include the extreme investments this country makes in war.
The U.S. ranks No. 1 in global weapons sales, putting weaponry into the hands of authoritarian regimes and criminals. Any conversation about gun violence has to acknowledge the level of violence that drives the economy.
Violence doesn’t have to be our future. Or does it?
The latest efforts to further militarize Michigan, including the proposal to more than double the size of Camp Grayling, are disturbing. The governor has pledged $100 million to the Selfridge Air National Guard base for infrastructure upgrades to land the latest fighter jets. War is both obscene — and apparently good for business. Elected officials believe they are doing the right thing by getting their fair share for the state.
However, militarism is incompatible with the imperative to protect the largest freshwater system on earth as a sacred source of life. Pure Michigan could be an aspiration and responsibility. Instead, it’s a marketing jingle.
This is a time of reckoning. Do the deaths of the children of others and the destruction of their communities and economies from the actions of government and large corporate interests mean anything to us? What do the suicides of our vets tell us about moral injury? Shock waves ricochet back to our schools, campuses and streets.
Will we have the courage — and the will — to begin to heal? Will we have the courage to say “no more” to the wreckage of needless suffering, death and destruction?
Will we behave as if the Golden Rule applies to all, as if we have responsibilities to one another and to life?
About the author: Rev. Deb Hansen had a career with IBM before working as a hospital chaplain in Detroit. She has advocated for many years at the state and community level for energy democracy, access to clean, affordable water and protecting the health of the living waters we have been entrusted with and depend on.
She recently served on the board of Michigan Interfaith Power & Light. Today, her work centers around healing historical harm and reclaiming culture.
