Facts matter, and they help people reach informed conclusions about issues that impact their lives.
We believe it is important that readers of the Record-Eagle have the facts when it comes to Line 5, especially with so much misinformation on the pipeline floating around. In this light, we want to correct the misinformation included in a recent opinion piece from State Rep. Rachel Hood.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer recently announced her intention to shut down this interstate and international energy supply line by unceremoniously and without cause terminating an easement agreement between Enbridge and the State of Michigan that has been in place since 1953.
Rep. Hood, of Grand Rapids, takes a cold view of the needs of U.P. and rural northern lower Michigan, implying that their need for propane is secondary if not dispensable, since there are only “approximately 12,000 homes and businesses in the Upper Peninsula that rely on propane.”
Enbridge takes its role in delivering the energy Michigan needs seriously. Our employees live in the U.P. and northern lower Michigan. They’re part of the community and involved on many levels. We have a different perspective than Rep. Hood and are committed to working through the concerns so that families and businesses continue to have the energy they need, and we may continue to serve our customers.
Fact: Line 5 is safe.
With a 99.9 percent success rate, pipelines are the safest way to transport energy, according to the U. S. Department of Transportation Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA). PHMSA, not states, has exclusive regulatory authority over the safety of interstate pipelines, like Line 5. Through multiple inspections, PHMSA has determined that the Line 5 Dual Pipelines are fit for service.
Still, Rep. Hood advocates transporting propane and other fuels by truck, barge, and train as opposed to Line 5, which is monitored 24/7 and inspected regularly. She fails to mention the increased greenhouse gas emissions, congestion, higher costs and accident concerns that come with other modes of transportation in contrast to Line 5.
Fact: Line 5 has never leaked into the Straits or Great Lakes.
Line 5 has not released a single drop of oil or other product into the Straits, contrary to Rep. Hood’s false claim. We also don’t know what Enbridge freighters or five strikes she refers to; Enbridge does not even operate freighters. The administration fails to identify any occurrences or tangible safety issues. They conveniently omit Enbridge’s successful implementation of numerous safety measures, including the Enbridge Straits Maritime Operations Center — which monitors the status of vessel anchors of ships at the Straits 24/7 and has been lauded by local public safety and emergency response professionals. Finally, the administration refuses to recognize that construction of the Great Lakes Tunnel virtually will eliminate the chance of a spill and prevent an anchor strike to Line 5, the main cause for concern.
Fact: Line 5 is Michigan’s energy lifeline.
Line 5 is a primary source of crude oil and natural gas liquids used to make propane for Michigan and surrounding areas that comprise the regional supply network producing fuels and consumer goods. The manufacture of more than 6,000 everyday items from hand sanitizers to phones to medicines to computers depends on raw fuels delivered by Line 5. And Rep. Hood has lost sight of the fact that Michigan’s economy is closely linked to that of adjacent jurisdictions, including Ohio and Ontario where refineries rely on product transported on Line 5.
If the administration’s efforts are successful, Michigan and the entire Great Lakes region will feel the repercussions of immediate energy shortages and the increased prices that come with them. This would exacerbate the challenges of low- to medium-income families and people on fixed incomes.
Line 5 continues to be the best option for the residents and businesses of Michigan and the surrounding region; so yes, it is time for Rep. Hood to stop parroting the inaccurate information Gov. Whitmer and her administration are using to prevent the energy that continues to serve this region well from reaching the state
We welcome the opportunity to engage any and all state policymakers, including Rep. Hood. We have extended invitations to her previously, and while we have not heard back from her or her staff, we look forward to it.