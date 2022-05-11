By Paul C. Ajegba
As most in the community are aware, the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) intends to rebuild US-31/M-72/M-37, known by local names of East Front Street and Grandview Parkway, from M-37 (Garfield Avenue) to US-31 (Division Street) during the 2023 and 2024 construction seasons. This $20 million project will not only replace the pavement on this corridor — which everyone knows is beyond its service life — but also includes:
- Coordinated replacement of the City’s underground utilities,
- Enhancements to help traffic flow and pedestrian/bicyclist safety at several intersections,
- Addition of stormwater best-management practices,
- Landscaping, traffic calming and safety measures,
- Increased interconnectivity to downtown, and,
- Repairs to the Murchie Bridge over the Boardman River.
Based on input gathered during more than 100 meetings between our Traverse City Transportation Service Center (TSC) staff and city officials, stakeholder group representatives such as the Traverse City Downtown Development Authority (DDA), TART Trails and Norte, and four public meetings last fall and this spring, we’ve made many plan changes to reflect some of the preferences expressed by the community.
At this point, MDOT needs a firm commitment from the City Commission to move forward with the project. Comments made by commissioners at the May 2 meeting have us questioning that commitment. We’ve asked the city to sign a Letter of Understanding supporting this project, but comments from the city attorney suggest a belief that such a document or resolution would not be binding. Referencing the 1947 agreement between the city and MDOT, which an outside attorney opined is still in effect, the city attorney said the LOU is “not a commitment to construct, it is not an approval of construction…” As we’ve said all along, we still require the city to sign cost-sharing agreements for some items of construction and consent to grade outside of our right of way before work can begin, but this opinion portrays the LOU as something the city commission can set aside at some later date.
As much as we want to build this needed project, as a state department we must consider needs throughout Michigan, and ensure this funding is invested as soon as possible. We recognize that this project’s design won’t please everyone, but it represents our best efforts given the limitations we face. Without a commitment from the city to proceed with this project, we will have no choice but to redirect this $20 million investment to other needed work somewhere else in Michigan.
About the author: Paul C. Ajegba, P.E., is the director of the Michigan Department of Transportation.
