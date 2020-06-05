Climate change is a public health crisis. COVID-19, and now widespread flooding, has demonstrated the need to acknowledge scientific evidence in the face of potential crises and prepare accordingly.
As the floodwaters in the Midland and in the Traverse City area ease this week, we are reminded of the effects of changing weather patterns and record rainfall on public health and safety.
According to the U.S. Global Change Research Program, heavy precipitation events, fueled by more moisture in a warming atmosphere, have increased across the upper Midwest almost 40 percent in recent decades. There were signs of impending infrastructure failure for years in the Midland area; and known record rainfall. For the over 10,000 people in the Midland area who had to evacuate their homes in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, it must have felt particularly frightening. Added to the anxiety of inhabitants of the area, a 13-year ongoing superfund cleanup was occurring upriver.
Not only will the costs to remediate these floods be many times what prevention would have been, it could have lasting effects on public health as the groundwater will be affected by sewage seepage, agricultural runoff and, potentially, in Midland’s case, toxins from the nearby superfund site and Dow Chemical overflow containment ponds. Affected and swamped farmland will not be productive in the near future and that loss contributes to a strain in food production and delivery.
The Midland situation is a stark example of the need for preparedness and action in the face of evidence. Increasingly severe weather patterns, including record rainfall in Michigan, should have been an alarm bell that induced action, just as climate change in general should induce us to act and prepare.
“Most of our infrastructure — the roads, dams, bridges, hospitals, airports, harbors, power plants, pipelines, businesses, storm sewers and homes — was built for a planet that no longer exists. “ — Peter Sinclair, Washington Post
Smart systems, preparedness and investing in infrastructure would save lives whether a pandemic occurs or climate-related events. Our most basic needs — water, clean air and food — are threatened by thoughtless growth, antiquated policy and our reliance on fossil fuels.
More people than ever are convinced that climate change is real as they see the effects of climate change encroaching on their well-being and livelihoods and they are calling on their governments to take action.
On May 26 health care professionals with the Medical Society Consortium on Climate and Health signed a letter (healthyrecovery.net) to the leaders of the G20 countries with this message: The enormous investments our governments will make over the coming months in key sectors like health care, transport, energy and agriculture must have health protection and promotion embedded at their core.
Rep. Bergman, Sens. Peters and Stabenow and Gov. Whitmer: let’s build back better coming out of this pandemic; enabling more wind and solar power, sustainable agriculture, putting a price on carbon!
We can do this. We must do this — because our health and our economy depend on it.
About the author: Julie Quinn, of Leelanau County, is a member of Citizens Climate Lobby, Michigan Clinicians for Climate Action and the Sierra Club. She practiced obstetrics and gynecology until 1993 and then managed the Northwood Ob/Gyn medical practice, where she is a consultant.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.