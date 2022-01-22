Michigan taxpayers got coal in their stockings after Christmas.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration disclosed an independent report that determined the Unemployment Insurance Agency — part of her response to COVID-19 — lost $8.5 billion in taxpayer dollars to fraud during the pandemic. This announcement — perhaps strategically — came when few people are paying attention to state politics.
Additionally, the state paid $3.9 billion to ineligible claims due to an error establishing federally compliant Pandemic Unemployment Assistance qualifications, which may not be completely included within the most recent fraud number. The total loss between these two mishaps is likely over $10 billion.
That should grab everyone’s attention. UIA had to figure out how to process and timely pay millions of claims. Instead of exercising proper verification channels, the agency chose to pay out claims and worry about ramifications like fraud later.
Those who filed for and received payments in a fraudulent fashion didn’t care whether taxpayer dollars came from Republicans or Democrats. My office assisted many people who had issues with UIA over the past several months. Cleaning up UIA and ensuring sound decisions are made in the future are concerning issues. This impacts all of us — and we should focus on making sure reckless blunders don’t happen again.
While serving on the Joint Select Committee on the COVID-19 Pandemic during the previous legislative term and the House Oversight Committee during the current one, I’ve pressed UIA leaders about decision-making and chain of command. I wanted answers, because I and many people I represent were puzzled.
One director who resigned got a taxpayer-funded separation agreement of $85,000. While he served as director, the agency disabled fraud detection tools and reassigned fraud investigation personnel — opening the door for our current mess. Another director who was brought in to clean up the agency’s mistakes oversaw a negligent roll out of a federal assistance program. She was moved to a different department, and UIA’s revolving door of directors continues with little accountability to the people it serves.
Ongoing reviews by the auditor general show a “tone at the top” within the agency amidst these failures, and the Legislature works to ensure UIA is efficient and effective going forward. The buck has been passed many times by the governor’s office and from one department head within her administration to another. People won’t have a sense of finality or needed accountability from their state government until responsibility falls somewhere.
Fixing does more for a problem than pointing a finger. I sponsored legislation within a package of bills establishing a consistent and accelerated review process for claims while protecting workers and small-business owners. My bill would create an independent citizens’ advocate for unemployment who acts on behalf of the people to answer their questions. This would be a reliable mechanism for people when they want to know where to go for help. Clarity and fairness are severely lacking in UIA’s approach, and it must be shored up.
I’ve talked with many people about unemployment. The job is not done yet, and I remain committed to righting this for people across northern Michigan and our great state.
About the author: Jack O’Malley, of Lake Ann, is in his second term in the Michigan House of Representatives. He serves residents of Leelanau, Benzie, Manistee and Mason counties.