Solar power is cheaper than ever. And with new, federal incentives available, many Michiganians would like to be able to benefit from clean, affordable, locally produced solar energy.
But it can be hard for many people to find suitable space or a properly-oriented roof to install their own panels. Conversely, many Michigan residents and businesses have unproductive space, like large roofs or parking lots, that could be put to use generating more solar power than could be used on-site. Community solar provides a solution by enabling people to subscribe to small solar facilities and receive credit on their monthly electrical bills for the energy generated.
Senate Bills 152 and 153 would give people more choices in how they power their homes or small businesses by bringing them the option to invest in community solar projects as a clean, affordable, and accessible energy source. Community solar facilities are small-scale, typically built on underutilized space, such as commercial rooftops, brownfields, farms, vacant lots and parking lots.
We are proud to work across party lines to advance bipartisan solutions to modernize our state’s energy policy and make community solar available for our constituents. We hope many of our legislative colleagues will conclude that their own constituents would benefit from increased consumer choice, more local energy jobs and the financial savings that community solar would bring.
In states with community solar programs, a church can put solar panels on the roof and sell subscriptions to share the benefits with church members. A small business can put a solar roof on the parking lot, and neighbors can subscribe to shares in the project. A family living in an apartment or a well-shaded house can save money on utilities by subscribing to a community solar array at their local school.
This legislation would open an entirely new market for a proven energy choice that we are missing out on in our state.
On top of creating a renewable energy option to which all customers within a given territory would be eligible to enroll, we want to ensure that these community solar facilities are interconnected with the state grid. Community solar’s distributed electricity generation would add to the grid’s reliability and peak capacity, saving costs in maintenance and preventing outages over time.
Our legislation aims to ensure that everyone can benefit from community solar – especially those who have historically been unable to buy into renewable energy generation.
Once the Michigan Public Service Commission sets implementation rules, at least 30% of electricity produced from community solar would be reserved for low-income customers and the businesses and organizations that serve them.
With so many benefits of community solar and new federal incentives on the table right now, we hope the Legislature will work swiftly to pass Senate Bills 152 and 153 so that Michiganians can have more control over their energy future.
About the authors: Jeff Irwin, D-Ann Arbor, and Ed McBroom, R-Waucedah Township, are members of the Michigan Senate.
