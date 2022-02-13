We enjoy benefits due to public health work — work that is often done in the background. As a local health officer serving six counties in northern Michigan, I see the impact of prevention and direct services delivered through public health professionals and innovative community partnerships on the health of people and environments. However, I’m concerned for the future of our health and well-being.
Public health successes contributed to a 30-year increase in life expectancy since 1900 in the United States. Thanks to vaccinations for children and adults, illness and mortality decreased. Helmets, seatbelts and workplace safety measures led to thousands fewer accidental deaths. Fewer people experience water and food-borne diseases due to clean water; sanitary codes and restaurant policies, education and inspections. Due to improved screening and tobacco control, we have a decrease in illnesses and deaths related to chronic disease. These services save lives, but also money. According to a return-on-investment analysis by the Michigan Association for Local Public Health, each dollar invested in childhood immunization results in a savings of $22, and for every $1 invested in vision screening, $162 is saved.
Unfortunately, these critical health benefits enjoyed by the U.S., northern Michigan and local counties may fall victim to political agendas at all levels of government that don’t prioritize public health. The public should be concerned about the impact of political manipulation aimed at limiting these functions.
Many citizens don’t realize the role of local government in assuring public health services are available and functioning. Every county in Michigan must have a health department and contribute to funding public health services.
In rural areas, counties commonly form partnerships to assure economic efficiencies and equity in the quality of services through a district health department like many health departments in northern Michigan.
Local health departments are governed by county commissioners who are obligated — by law and oath — to ensure public health is protected.
We must pay attention to all levels of government and how our elected officials impact health, safety and welfare. We have the power to ensure our freedom: at the polls when we elect those who represent us and listen to our needs, or by stepping into the arena ourselves.
Have you considered running for county commissioner? Many candidates run unopposed each election. Good people of character and integrity can make a difference. Check with your county clerk about the spring deadline. The Michigan Secretary of State also has information on deadlines to file as a candidate as well as the timeline to register to vote.
We need healthy competition for these county commissioner seats, and those who are elected should represent all constituents, not just those who agree with them. If we are unhappy with the decisions of our elected officials, we can change that. This is what our country is built on; if we want change, each of us is able and obliged to bring it about. Maintaining critical public health services depends on the support of elected officials.
Do your research, understand their priorities and beliefs, consider running for elected office and vote.
About the author: Lisa Peacock is the health officer for the Health Department of Northwest Michigan and the Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department. She wrote and submitted this opinion piece as a private citizen.