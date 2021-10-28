Michiganders know better than anyone that the Great Lakes provide us with a unique way of life. Kayaking at Pictured Rocks, climbing the Sleeping Bear Dunes, watching the Fourth of July fireworks over Grand Traverse Bay — these are all things we are blessed to call our own as Michiganders. It’s simple: the Great Lakes are in our DNA. As a lifelong Michigander, it has been among my top priorities to ensure the Great Lakes remain strong and healthy for future generations.
That’s why I was very disturbed by the answer I received at a Senate hearing in 2017 examining the U.S. Coast Guard’s preparedness against oil spills. I questioned the then-commandant of the Coast Guard on whether they were equipped to handle spills in freshwater bodies of water like the Great Lakes. The commandant shared that they are not prepared ‘for a major pipeline oil spill in the Great Lakes” and that “more science needs to be done in that regard.”
Because of the oil spill along the Kalamazoo River in 2010, we already have a taste for just how devastating oil spills in the Great Lakes can be: over 1 million gallons of oil spilled — $1.2 billion in clean-up costs over many years — and one of the worst inland spills in our nation’s history. We simply can’t let that happen — especially around the Straits of Mackinac, which has been called the worst possible place for a spill in the Great Lakes.
So — since by the Coast Guard’s own admission, there was not enough science around oil spill clean-up in freshwater environments — I took action and envisioned a Coast Guard center that would research this issue closely and utilize Michigan’s top-of-the-line facilities and extensive resources to develop an effective response.
Soon after the hearing, I wrote and passed legislation into law to create the Great Lakes Center of Expertise that would directly address the gap we currently face in freshwater oil spill research and preparedness. To build on my legislation I then successfully secured $4.5 million worth of funding to kick start this initiative and provide the Coast Guard with the resources they need to get to work.
Most recently, the Coast Guard and I announced that the Center of Expertise will be headquartered right here at home in Michigan at Lake Superior State University in Sault Ste. Marie and the Great Lakes Environmental Research Laboratory in Ann Arbor. Together, these sites will allow the Coast Guard to maximize their operational capabilities and spearhead research in freshwater oil spills.
The Great Lakes region supplies clean drinking water to more than 40 million people and accounts for more than 20 percent of the world’s freshwater. Protecting this precious natural resource is critical.
Today, I am proud to see this idea I had in 2017 become a reality and be headquartered in our state. The Center of Expertise will be an essential tool to protect the Great Lakes and strengthen our ability to quickly and effectively address freshwater oil spills across the U.S.
I have lived in Michigan my entire life. Fighting for the Great Lakes is personal to me — and I’ll continue doing so in the Senate.