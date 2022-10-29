Michigan has one of the most globally sought-after resources: thousands of freshwater lakes with pristine water quality. Many Michiganders realize this, and some live here just for that reason. They are a shared resource to be enjoyed by everyone, providing immense ecological, recreational, and economic value. They are also a resource that needs to be protected when threatened.
Our lakes are currently threatened by developments that would significantly degrade our shared values.
For example: a property owner on Long Lake has proposed to build an inland boat house, boat basin and entrance channel into the lake that would require significant and repeated dredging and change the shape of the lake itself.
In scientific terms, decades of research have shown that this type of project would disrupt the nearshore littoral habitat, impact habitat for fish spawning and reduce the lake’s water quality.
That is, the modification and repeated dredging would remove or degrade areas that fish and other wildlife need to grow and reproduce, as well as make the lake a less enjoyable place for anglers, boaters and swimmers.
The permit for the lake dredging component of this project has been denied by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) due to its negative impacts.
This denial is currently being appealed.
Long Lake Township (hereafter, township) has issued a temporary moratorium on issuance of permits for any land use involving the creation and/or alteration of any man made or artificial body of water within the waterside setback in the lake residential zoning district.
The moratorium expires Jan. 8, 2023.
In the meantime, the township is working to use its (relatively) limited resources, normally reserved for improving health, safety and quality of life for its residents, to protect Long Lake.
The township has sought legal assistance to be certain protection of the lake is done correctly, to withstand future challenges.
This legal counsel has indicated the township does have the legal authority to regulate shoreline-altering construction activities.
Creating guidelines to protect the shoreline and waters of Long Lake is essential to both Long Lake, and other inland lakes.
This case will likely set a precedent for other developments; if development goes ahead here, it will be harder to prevent more such projects here and in other lakes around the state and region.
Northern Michigan has an opportunity to leave a legacy that will protect our shared waters for the future.
It will not be easy. Many lake property owners have considerably more resources than townships.
Ensuring the public interest and values are weighted more heavily than those of a single individual will take diligence and engagement.
To support the township in its efforts to protect Long Lake (and thereby other inland lakes), visit the Long Lake Township website (see, in particular, the Shoreline Committee) and contact members of the Long Lake Township Board of Trustees, Planning Commission and Shoreline Subcommittee to discuss your concerns.
About the author: Alisha Davidson has 16 years of experience managing environmental and water quality related projects in academic and nonprofit settings. After receiving her doctorate from the University of Tasmania (Australia), she has worked in Michigan as an environmental consultant for Great Lakes Aquatic Research and Management. Her most recent role has been assisting in the preparation of a Great Lakes region-wide plan for aquatic invasive species management.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.