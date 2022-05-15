The Record-Eagle’s front-page story May 9 on the threat aging, poorly regulated septic systems pose to Michigan lakes made excellent points. The story by a Michigan Radio reporter focused on Elk Lake, a northern Michigan gem at 9-miles long and 192-feet deep.
I am president of the Elk-Skegemog Lakes Association (ESLA), whose mantra is “to preserve and protect our precious resources.” ESLA conducts annual E. coli water sampling that has led on occasion to discovery of contamination linked to septic drainage. When this occurs, we try to locate and help eliminate sources. We work with often unaware property owners who may have leaking septage. We have shared findings with regulators, notably in a case potentially linked to a fruit processor’s wastes. Last year, we contracted for shoreline and near-shore surveys to assess potential contamination hotspots.
For septic systems, ESLA advocates improved laws for the state (Michigan’s requirements are ranked among the nation’s weakest) and better local regulation. Point-of-sale inspection requirements and periodic mandatory pump-outs are obvious safeguards in a state where clean water is a precious resource and economic driver. ESLA’s board recently re-affirmed support for community or neighborhood-based wastewater treatment systems surrounding our waters.
In the May 9 story, an ESLA member’s husband reportedly observed new, gross weed and algae growth along the shoreline where they own a cottage. His wife said it was linked to failing septics. She is prodding Milton Township, which covers the northeastern two-thirds of Elk Lake’s shoreline, to conduct a feasibility study on bringing a wastewater treatment system to the township. We support the study.
Based on the couple’s concerns, ESLA drew water samples the past three summers along their shoreline and in a creek that drains there into Elk Lake. Analysis found one sample from the creek showed worrisome E. coli levels. When I was interviewed for the story, I explained that given three years of sampling that the one result wasn’t alarming.
There’s no question we have seen worrisome changes in our waters. The most obvious is Golden Brown Algae. A friend calls it Brown Crud. It is cruddy. But after much study considering failed septics, lawn fertilizers, increasing frequency of intense rainstorms, farm runoff and other issues, researchers haven’t pinpointed why GBA has become so pervasive in northern Michigan lakes. Or how to make it go away. Fortunately, unlike some algae, it is not linked to harmful health effects.
Meanwhile, ESLA remains dedicated to control of invasive plants like Eurasian watermilfoil, helping property owners improve shorelines that are the critical nurseries for our aquatic chain of life, prodding public boat launch operators to add boat wash technology and signage to keep new invasives out, protecting loons (the bird in our logo). And much more. Across northern Michigan, dozens of volunteer lake boards like ours share our passion for their waters. Support them!
We will remain aggressive advocates for smart, science-based policy and solutions even if the villains are sometimes elusive.
About the author: Bob Campbell is the president of the Elk-Skegemog Lakes Association and lives with his wife Ruth on Lake Skegemog. He semi-retired in 2012 after 30 years as an editor and reporter at the Detroit Free Press. He occasionally writes for Bridge Magazine and was the author of “STORM STRUCK: When Supercharged Winds Slammed Northwest Michigan” and editor of “Poison on Tap: When Government Failed Flint and the Heroes Who Fought Back.” Both books were published by Mission Point Press.
