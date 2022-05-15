About the author: Bob Campbell is the president of the Elk-Skegemog Lakes Association and lives with his wife Ruth on Lake Skegemog. He semi-retired in 2012 after 30 years as an editor and reporter at the Detroit Free Press. He occasionally writes for Bridge Magazine and was the author of "STORM STRUCK: When Supercharged Winds Slammed Northwest Michigan" and editor of "Poison on Tap: When Government Failed Flint and the Heroes Who Fought Back." Both books were published by Mission Point Press.