Walk into any one of the four Northwest Michigan Works! offices and you will find caring, dedicated people ready to help you register for work, find a job, get training, complete your high school diploma, expand your business and so much more. As an American Job Center, Northwest Michigan Works! serves both job seekers and businesses with an array of integrated services that ultimately contributes to the healthy, vibrant communities we enjoy here in northwest Michigan. However, that is all at risk due to proposed rule changes to the federal Wagner-Peyser Staffing Act, which primarily funds core employment services. The proposed changes would gut the very system that helps 675,000 job seekers and 32,000 businesses each year. The Wagner-Peyser Staffing Act proposed rule as written by the U.S. Employment and Training Administration would remove the State of Michigan’s authority over its workforce system service delivery model, leaving employers and job seekers with a disjointed, less efficient structure.
What is Wagner-Peyser and why does it matter? Michigan Works! uses Employment Services (Wagner-Peyser) funding to meet the needs of employers and job seekers. These services and funds are integrated into everything Northwest Michigan Works! does every day. Employment Services is the very foundation of the workforce system. Dismantling that foundation would force at least 20 of the 99 Michigan Works! American Job Centers to close across the state. Rural areas such as northwest Michigan would likely be hit the hardest.
Services to veterans, career awareness events — mostly for youth and college students — including the award-winning MiCareerQuest events would be severely reduced. Business services such as recruiting and retention services, as well as Going PRO Talent Fund assistance would be negatively impacted. Job fairs would likely be eliminated completely without the support of this funding. Support to industry-led collaboratives would be cut dramatically, subsequently hindering employers’ abilities to grow and thrive in this challenging labor market.
Make no mistake: if implemented, the new staffing rule would result in job loss. Statewide, the loss of Wagner-Peyser funding would mean staffing funds that are currently distributed among more than 400 staff with different skills and specialties being cut down to 100 full-time state merit staff each having to assume a caseload of nearly 1,000 people a year without the direct connections to other programs or funds to serve them. It simply does not make sense for Michigan, and it certainly does not make sense for northwest Michigan where we pride ourselves on being innovative, collaborative and experts at managing economies of scale.
We are not without power. Residents, elected officials, business owners and leaders can speak and be heard. A public comment period is open until June 21, 2022. Visit the Federal Register website www.regulations.gov and search for Wagner-Peyser to leave a public comment about why you want Michigan’s Workforce system to stay as it is. Share your experience, and take action to protect those who protect and support so many others in our community. Let’s keep northwest Michigan’s workforce system working.
About the author: Jessica Willis is the chief program officer for Networks Northwest, an agency that facilitates and manages talent, business and community development programs and services, including Northwest Michigan Works! for 10 counties in northwest Michigan.
