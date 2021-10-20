Dear commissioners,
On Oct. 11, 2021, the Kingsley Village Council assigned me in my capacity as village manager to communicate to your commission (Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission) that the Kingsley Village Council is unanimously and adamantly opposed to the most recently proposed redistricting maps impacting Grand Traverse County, Michigan and congressional boundaries.
Grand Traverse County is an economic engine of the north. The Village of Kingsley and Traverse City have embraced an extremely productive symbiotic intergovernmental relationship for many years that contributes greatly to the “lodestar” role that Grand Traverse County occupies as a northern Michigan local governmental leader. On a daily basis, Kingsley and Traverse City residents live out a seamless exchange between their respective communities for work, school, commerce, worship, recreation and social interaction.
Even though ideological and background differences exist between the two communities as is the case for most intergovernmental relationships between city and rural communities, the residents of the two communities have embraced and thrived upon those sources of sociological and even political diversity as a primary ingredient of collective vitality and strength for Grand Traverse County.
But now, the current MICRC proposed maps for Grand Traverse County, state and congressional boundaries reflect that the knife has been drawn to sever South Grand Traverse County from North Grand Traverse County, and the rationale for that separation — understood by Kingsley Village Council members to this point — is to enable South Grand Traverse County voters to be grouped with neighboring voters in Benzie County and further west who think and vote more like the voters of South Grand Traverse County. In other words, Kingsley Village Council members can only interpret that proposed action on the part of the MICRC to send the message that diversity just doesn’t matter any more.
Essentially, the message that the Village of Kingsley Council members believe they are receiving from the MICRC is that even though Kingsley residents will continue to live their lives in Grand Traverse County experiencing life on a daily basis in commerce, worship, recreation and education with the wonderful up north city of Traverse City, the votes that Kingsley residents cast will now matter in another wonderful up north city: Frankfort.
The aforementioned dilemma for South Grand Traverse County residents potentially “losing a collective voice” where it matters is exemplified even more poignantly by proposed MICRC maps that suggest that the current system of the collective voters of Grand Traverse County being availed of a singular voice by one state representative may be replaced by a system of representation where the voice of the voters of Grand Traverse County may be split between as many as three state representatives.
In these times of many challenges, voters look to Leaders for Leadership that makes sense. Unfortunately, for the reasons cited above, the MICRC redistricting proposal available for review to voters thus far just does not make sense.