By Eugene Smith
Ballot Proposal 22-3 would amend the Michigan Constitution at Article I by adding a section 28. That proposal reads like a hodge-podge unvetted by competent legal counsel that would create internal inconsistencies in the state’s Constitution. It seems to rely on ideas of federal substantive due process jurisprudence that is no longer the law of the U.S. having been repudiated by the Supreme Court in Dobbs, and Michigan has no such body of comparable case law.
We have our own state Constitution and we should all focus on what it says. Our Constitution now has safeguards in Article 28, including section 2 (equal protection for persons), four (right to religious beliefs), five (freedom of speech), 17 (due process of law) and 27 (embryo protection). The Michigan statute, MCL 750.323, prohibits performance of abortions; it does not punish the woman involved. Michigan’s Supreme Court has specifically ruled the woman can not be prosecuted — see the case of In re Vickers, 371 Mich. 114 (1963).
As we all consider the value of human life as we vote, we ought to keep in mind that Michigan was the first government to outlaw capital punishment by statute in 1847. That is currently found in our Constitution at Article IV, section 46, which says: “No law shall be enacted providing for the penalty of death.”
Michigan has never had slavery due to the Northwest Ordinance of 1787, adopted by Congress before the Constitution was ratified and incorporated into the U.S. Code, Statute I, Chap. VIIl by the first constitutional U.S. Congress, signed into law by President George Washington.
Given the respect and reverence for life in Michigan law and tradition, pause and consider that, if adopted, Proposal 22-3 would be the first time in the jurisprudence of our state that killing an innocent life was approved. Surely that is a greater evil than even slavery, which our society was mercifully spared. My own wife, because she had cancer at age 20, was thrice advised to abort. She did not; we have three children and five grandchildren. Choose joy, choose life.
About the author: Eugene Smith is from East Jordan. He attended Hope College, Michigan State University and Western Michigan University as well as the J.D. program at Chicago-Kent College of Law. He practiced law for 40 years. He did most of his legal research on this issue at Notre Dame in their law library and their history collections.
