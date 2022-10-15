By Michael R. Buell
In my 27 years as a school leader, I’ve witnessed many attacks — both overt and covert — on parental rights. Proposal 3, which is purported to be about restoring abortion rights, conceals a far-reaching and potentially irreversible loss of parental rights. Proposal 3’s passage is the most threatening constitutional attack on parental rights ever brought to Michigan voters.
Passage of Proposal 3, which seeks to make abortion-on-demand unassailable, will effectively nullify many different laws, including those requiring abortion facilities to meet basic surgery center standards and to allow abortions to be performed by non-physicians. There are so many loopholes in the proposal’s language, which will create countless new and irrevocable realities that are beyond prediction.
As part of a non-partisan educational organization, I have worked hard to avoid mixing politics and religion. However, this threat compels me to issue a public opinion and the following objections to Proposal 3 from a parental right perspective.
Objection 1: Minors being allowed to obtain abortions without parental knowledge or consent.
I am a firm believer that parents are the first educators of their children – a responsibility that continues until legal adulthood. This is not a novel idea, but a long and widely held principle steeped in the belief that it serves the common good. Neither government nor its agencies can love a child, and therefore, they are not best suited to make decisions about what serves the best interest of a child. It is unfathomable that the State of Michigan, which requires parental consent to participate in youth sports or obtain an ear piercing, would allow a family’s young, pregnant daughter to have a medical procedure done without parental knowledge and consent. Would any parent want their child’s appendix or tonsils removed without their knowledge and consent, let alone an abortion?
Objection 2: A constitutional amendment that will render our legislators powerless to make adjustments.
Proposal 3’s passage would handcuff our elected officials’ ability to improve our state’s responsiveness to the needs of women, children, and families. The words enshrined in our constitution are subject to later interpretation by zealous lawyers with predictable agendas. If Proposal 3 were to pass, there would be little protection against future attacks on parental rights. Consider, for instance, Colorado, which amended its constitution to legalize all forms of marijuana before comprehending that it endangered the children who ate gummies and died.
While it is true that legal experts disagree as to the extent parents’ rights will be lost, it’s certain that this constitutional change would end up in the courts. In the meantime, parents’ rights would be jeopardized and at the mercy of interpretation by those who hold political power. Years would go by in which parents would be fighting to get their rights back.
As a Catholic, I oppose Proposal 3 for the same reasons that the Church does. But as an educator and someone who works closely with parents, I want to emphasize the possible unforeseen impact on parental rights that this Proposal holds.
I implore voters to research Proposal 3 and its potentially disastrous outcomes.
Vote No on Proposal 3.
