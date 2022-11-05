Proposal 2 is a proposed amendment to the Michigan Constitution which will expand early in-person voting, allow permanent absentee voting, require military or overseas ballots to be counted if postmarked by Election Day, and maintain the existing requirement of photo ID or a sworn affidavit of identity in order to vote.
It would also require boards of canvassers to certify election results based only on the official records of votes cast, and provide that only election officials may conduct post-election audits.
The proposal requires all voting districts to offer 9 days of early voting, including the two weekends before Election Day. This will make it easier for people who work full time or are otherwise unable to get to the polls during the week to cast their vote in person. Although more days of early voting may put an additional burden on local clerks, the proposal allows voting districts within a county to band together to offer this service. The Secretary of State is committed to assisting local voting officials in setting up such a system. And, according to Bridge Magazine, there are funds available to help local districts in this effort.
To minimize the cost to local governments, the proposal requires the state to pay the cost of mailing absentee ballots and pre-paid postage on ballot return envelopes and an online tracking system for applications and ballots.
The proposal allows a voter to sign up for absentee voting for all elections, instead of the current system which requires a separate application for each election. Allowing permanent absentee voting may increase the possibility that an absentee ballot may not reach a voter who has moved, but it does not increase the likelihood of fraud, because absentee ballots would still be subject to signature verification.
Requiring that overseas absentee ballots be counted if postmarked by Election Day would assure military personnel that their votes would be counted.
Proposal 2 will help ensure that Michigan elections are safe, secure, and accessible. Please vote yes on Proposal 2.
