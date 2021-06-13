Michiganders said “no” to gerrymandering in 2018 when we gave voters, not politicians, the power to reconfigure election maps. But the anti-gerrymandering law applies only to federal and state districts, not counties, which are about be reconfigured the old way: through a process controlled by the party in power.
Grand Traverse County may be vulnerable to gerrymandering unless those tasked with the work, the County Reapportionment Commission, pledge to put community before party and create fair districts.
Election districts are supposed to be compact, keeping communities (townships, cities and villages) together as a unit. But when politicians from the party in power control reapportionment they may break communities apart, stretching district boundaries into outrageous shapes in order to group voters by party; in effect, choosing their voters. This makes it easier to stay in power even when they no longer represent the majority. They can also tip the scales by adding or subtracting districts. Before 2010, our county had nine districts. We now have seven. The Reapportionment Commission can settle on as many as 21 districts or as few as five.
This matters. County commissioners decide how to spend our money, and they’ll soon have a windfall to spend. Over the next three years, our county will receive $18 million from the American Rescue Plan. The 2020 National Community survey tells us Grand Traverse County residents want affordable housing, childcare and broadband. Our commissioners haven’t exactly been working on issues like these.
Instead, our county made international headlines in January, when a commissioner answered constituent’s request by displaying a semi-automatic rifle in a meeting. If we want commissioners whose only focus is improving our county and the lives of our residents, fairly drawn election districts are a must.
Since January, people who didn’t have the County Commission on their radar are starting to pay attention. Zoom viewership of meetings has steadily increased. Commissioners are starting to do real work, even passing bipartisan resolutions. The lesson: it’s easier to hold officials accountable when they know we’re watching. Now it’s time to show the Grand Traverse County Reapportionment Commission we’re paying attention to their work too. The Commission, made up of four Republicans and one Democrat, may have no intention of gerrymandering districts. But we don’t know because they haven’t told us how they plan to operate.
Voters can make sure the Reapportionment Commission pledges to act with full transparency, draw fair boundaries and hold itself accountable for decisions. Ask County Clerk Bonnie Scheele (gtcclerk@gtcountymi.gov) to:
- Host a public meeting to explain the reapportionment process, schedule and standards.
- Engage the public throughout; invite comments at the start and end of each meeting.
- Make data easily available. Record, live stream, transcribe and post all proceedings.
- Pledge that the Commission will explain the reasoning behind every decision.
Don’t let politicians choose voters. Tell the Grand Traverse County Reapportionment Commission we expect fairness and transparency. Urge local news organizations to cover reapportionment. Keep paying attention.
About the author: Shelley Cowan, a Peninsula Township resident, is a retired communications strategist who worked with Fortune 100 companies and a citizen who pays attention to community issues.