Traverse City is not immune to the issues faced by the nation: income inequality, sustaining our planet, employment shortages, lacking inclusivity. It would be naïve for anyone to believe we aren’t a small part of a larger whole and therefore have a role to play in helping to solve these issues. A major part of the solution will always be more homes where people want to live.
Define “home”? Many buy into the old definition of “home” as a single family, minimum 1,200 square feet, stick-built house with plenty of green grass to mow every weekend and ample private parking on the property. What else comes with this definition of “home”? Homogeneity, parochialism, insularity — the shutting out of the world beyond. Worse yet, this definition generally comes from those who already own this house: single family, minimum 1,200 square feet, stick built with plenty of green grass and ample private parking on the property. I can’t fault them for trying to require this definition as the only definition — it’s all they’ve known and therefore everything there is to know about “home.”
I, personally, define “home” as the TART trails under bike tires, waves crashing on bay shores during an autumn storm, wandering Northwestern Michigan College’s fresh canopied campus, an early spring walk to meet my parents, falling in love at the Dennos Museum and volunteering at community gardens. I define “home” as saying hello to my building neighbor, riding past my co-workers on bicycles, an impromptu invite to grab lunch and beer at a brewery or losing myself in conversation with the owner of my favorite coffee roastery. Home for me is the outside world. Home for me is the community I’ve built. Home for me is the expanding of that community.
I grew up in Traverse City. I did everything I was told to continue my life here. I worked hard, I studied and I volunteered in the community. Regardless of this perseverance I find myself feeling disappointment when I read words from Save Our Downtown.
“There are people in every time and every land who want to stop history in its tracks. They fear the future, mistrust the present and invoke the security of a comfortable past, which in fact never existed” — so says Robert F. Kennedy Sr. I fear there are individuals in Traverse City that have overly romanticized a past that never existed. I fear that in this romanticism they’ve fallen into elitism. I fear that in this stance to protect something that never existed they are limiting the opportunities for more people to build a future here — myself included.
Let’s no longer limit ourselves based on some odd preservationism of a romanticized past that never existed. Let’s all be confident in our future. Let’s trust the present to lay the groundwork for that future. Let’s allow living spaces of all sizes and heights to be built in this City and therefore give more people the opportunity to create their home within our community.