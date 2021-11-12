About the author: Scott Blair is a former project manager for Jacobs Engineering (formerly CH2M). He was responsible for the operation of the Traverse City Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant, the Grand Traverse County Septage Treatment Facility and treatment facilities in Leland, Northport and Suttons Bay. From 2013 until 2021, Blair was a senior operations specialist working in Jacobs Consulting Group. He obtained a B.S. in biology from the University of Michigan and a Michigan Class A Wastewater Operator License. He is president of the Grand Traverse Humanists, a local organization that provides community for atheists, agnostics and freethinkers and promotes humanist values and separation of church and government.