In the 1980s and ‘90s, conservative critics wrote scathingly of liberal academics who, they claimed, argued that reality did not exist. That is, what we take to be real (or true or right) is actually a construction of reality, fabricated by ideology and susceptible to manipulation.
This was a serious reduction of what these academics promoted, yet there was some truth to it. Their conservative critics called them “postmodernists,” and used them as targets to argue that liberals really didn’t believe in anything.
Flash forward to 2004 when an aide to President George W. Bush (probably Karl Rove) chided the journalist Ron Suskind for being in “the reality-based community” where people believe problems can be solved through the “judicious study of discernible reality.” They’re misguided, he said, because “that’s not the way the world really works anymore. We’re an empire now, and when we act, we create our own reality.”
In other words, Republicans were now postmodernists. But with this difference: where the postmodernism of liberal academics had remained largely in a world of abstract discourse, Republicans were putting it into political practice. What members of the “reality-based community” couldn’t have guessed at the time was just how far this idea of creating reality would go.
And so, when Donald Trump told the world that it did not rain on his inauguration, when in fact we all saw that it did, some of us thought he was joking. He also said the sun came out, which it didn’t. And he insisted, again despite photographic evidence to the contrary, that the crowd had stretched all the way to the Washington Monument.
But he wasn’t joking, and as the falsehoods began piling up, fact-checkers began recording these falsehoods as they accelerated from six per day in his first year to 39 per day in his last. The total, according to the Washington Post fact checker, was a whopping 30,573. To put this in perspective, one of the two articles of impeachment against President Bill Clinton was for telling a lie.
What is more troubling about these false claims is not that Trump made them, which is bad enough, but that his fans believed them, despite the evidence of their eyes. So, by his fourth year, when he was telling falsehoods at a 39/day clip, he had built them a world in which to construct his masterpiece, the myth of a “rigged election,” without a scrap of evidence from the real world. He didn’t need it. He had created his own, postmodern, unreality-based community.
Most troubling are those political leaders with a clear grasp of reality but without the integrity to resist efforts to undermine confidence in our electoral system — the same system they relied on in the real world to secure their own elections.
In 1974, Nixon’s most loyal Republican supporters would have voted for impeachment had Nixon not resigned. They not only believed the evidence of their eyes and ears, but they had the integrity to vote for their country and not just their party.
About the author: Porter Abbott was a research professor of English at the University of California, Santa Barbara. He taught there for 40 years. He retired to Northport in 2005.