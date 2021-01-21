Outside of the coronavirus pandemic and the economy, climate change was a defining issue of 2020. According to Pew Research, Americans say protecting the environment and dealing with global climate change should be priorities for the president and Congress. As elected officials debate how to address climate change and institute policies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, many view electric vehicles (EVs) as the solution to reducing transportation carbon emissions. Michigan established an EV readiness plan to prepare towns for more EVs on the road.
But there are important negative ramifications to switching to EVs that should be taken into account before politicians promote the transition to EVs.
First, a recent study found that in states across the Midwest and Southeast, electric vehicles might pollute more than traditional gas-powered cars. This is because the electrical grid in these states are still heavily reliant upon coal and other fossil fuels for power. The authors of the study found that “battery electric passenger cars caused well over three times more local air pollution than gas cars.”
Air pollution disproportionately negatively impacts lower-income communities and communities of color that are already marginalized. The transition to EVs should not come at the expense of the health of these communities, and until the electrical grid is less reliant on fossil fuels, that will continue to be a risk any politician supporting EV usage should address.
Additionally, a major component of the lithium-ion batteries, which are used to fuel electric cars, is cobalt. As Time reported, research conducted by Amnesty International shows cobalt is mined by children, as well as adults, in “extremely hazardous conditions.” Sadly, researchers found children as young as seven operating in these mines and none wore face masks to protect themselves.
With increased adoption of EVs, we can expect to see more children put in harm’s way to mine for the cobalt needed for these vehicles to operate. While some governments work to address this issue, there is more to be done, and ethical sourcing of cobalt should be a requirement for politicians pushing for the transition to EVs.
Lithium is a key part of the rechargeable batteries used in EVs. Lithium is mainly mined in desert regions and needs large amounts of water that is scarce in these areas. Peruvian residents, for example, are raising the alarm about “the ecological damage caused by mining lithium salts from brine salt beds.” Bloomberg reported increased lithium mining is “irreversibly destroying the local environment of northern Chile’s Atacama desert.”
It’s not just the usage of the limited amount of water in these regions that is concerning. The process for mining lithium creates an increased risk for polluting the local water supply, potentially poisoning entire communities.
Unfortunately, some politicians aim to promote electric vehicle (EV) usage at all costs, despite potential negative consequences, and there is little action to ensure the transition to EVs is ethically sound. Until these issues are addressed, politicians in Michigan and Congress should think before assuming that transitioning to EVs is all positive.
About the author: Rob Pallarito is an Otsego County commissioner.