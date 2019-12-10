When I was a boy my father demonstrated how a half cup of gasoline poured on the brush pile and touched off with a match brought forth a rattling whomp that shook the air as flames sprang to life. Fuel and spark; I was hooked. I thrilled at that explosive power, the acrid smell and the wall of heat.
I played with fire whenever I could. When my parents were gone, out came the red 5-gallon can. Flames followed wherever I splashed that golden liquid. A clump of sod became a blazing fireball and I became a formidable unnamed god. With the grace sometimes granted children, I narrowly escaped any disfiguring calamity flirting with my reckless actions.
My visceral appreciation for gasoline increased with my initiation into motor sports: go carts, mini-bikes, motorcycles and snowmobiles. Our souped-up Ski-Doos tore up the earth with a two-stroke whine that made my eardrums itch and rocketed me across the landscape any time of the year. Fumes hung in the air, intoxicating and dangerous like adolescent anger screaming “Look at me!”
A few days ago a small team of excavators tore out the concrete floor of our garage — a task they were able to accomplish in less than eight hours thanks to the energy contained in a few cups of gasoline and diesel fuel, an amazing and commonplace feat. Such power intrigues and is so very useful, but the costs are dear.
My glee is gone.
The pile up of unintended carbon pollution spills over everywhere. We’ve read the reports, watched the parade of bad news: melting ice packs, raging wildfires, super cyclones, ocean acidification and drought-driven refugees. Our innocence, our love affair with fossil fuels is shattered. What are we to do?
Like the drunk who awakens to a moment of clarity realizing the drink that cheers him in the evening also ravages him the following day, we have a choice. Carbon pollution is the hangover brought on by burning fossil fuels, and it’s breaking up our home!
We can choose a different path; the fundamental shift to a low-carbon economy. It won’t be easy and it won’t be quick, but it can be done. The benefits will be many: 40 percent reduction in carbon pollution in 12 years, improved health, economic growth and innovation — to name a few.
We need to embrace both the majesty and the destruction held within the ancient stores of fossil fuels. We need to acknowledge and celebrate the benefits we have reaped and mourn the loss of our innocent exuberance for the power at hand. It’s going to be hard to put down that drink. Only when we fully acknowledge the loss are we able to find and choose a new path.
One tool that can start us down the road to recovery is the carbon tax embodied in The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (HR 763). A broad cross section of economists, climate scientists and statesmen recognize this bill to be a game changer.
The time to act is now.
