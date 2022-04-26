This spring, people can create healthy, sustainable changes inside and outside the home. This can mean starting garden seeds indoors, using kitchen leftovers more efficiently or being more resource-conscious at home.
Starting a garden
Small plants like herbs basil, thyme and cilantro can grow in a sunny spot inside the home throughout the year. If you’re planning to start seeds inside and then transfer them to an outside container garden or in-ground garden, remember:
- Cool-weather crops like peas, lettuces and onions can be sown directly in the ground a few weeks before the last frost. In Michigan, the last-frost date is mid- to late-May.
- Warm-weather vegetables like tomatoes, peppers, eggplants and squash can start inside in containers or vegetable flats. Start them by seed four to six weeks before the last-frost date. Place them on a sunny table or windowsill or under a grow light.
- When transplanting seedlings from inside to outside, leave them outside for increasing increments of time during the day a few days prior so they adjust to the weather.
Household containers can be reused for seed-starting.
- Plastic milk jugs or paper milk cartons: Cut off the top third. Make drainage holes on the bottom. Fill halfway with potting soil. Grow heavier plants like mammoth sunflowers, blueberry or raspberry bushes, pumpkins or other squash.
- Metal cans: Rinse and cut off sharp lids. Drill drainage holes in the bottom. Fill halfway with potting soil. Depending on the can size, use them to grow sturdy plants like tomatoes, basil and any flower.
- Egg cartons: Fill cups with potting soil for small plants like herbs, lettuces and onion.
Using leftovers
Some tips to reduce kitchen waste:
- Buy sturdy storage containers with good-fitting lids. This will keep leftovers from drying out and make them easy to take to work.
- Keep rinds from hard cheeses like parmesan, asiago or Romano. Store in a bag in the freezer. When making soups or broth, drop in a rind. It will flavor the pot.
- Rotisserie chickens and veggie scraps can be used in broth for soups, rice, lentils and other recipes. Once most of the meat is gone, place the chicken carcass, skin and bits into a bag in the freezer. After prepping veggies for a meal, add scraps like carrot peels and tops, celery ends and onion skins to the bag. To make broth: put everything into a pot; cover with water; add garlic, herbs, salt and pepper; and simmer for a couple hours.
- Juicing a lemon or orange leaves the outside of the fruit as a leftover. Rinds keep a few days in the refrigerator, and zest can flavor cooked oatmeal, grilled meat or rice.
Resource conscious
Get into a “waste-less” mindset by saving energy, reducing trash or reusing items. Here are ways to conserve energy and resources around the house:
- Turn off or unplug electronics. Lights, televisions, computers and other devices should be turned off or unplugged when people are done. Use energy-efficient lightbulbs.
- Use energy-efficient settings for dishwashers, washing machines and dryers.
- Turn down the heat or raise the air conditioning when leaving home for several hours.
- Keep a designated recycling area to collect items.
About the author: Shanthi Appelo is a registered dietitian and health and wellness spokesperson for Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan. Visit AHealthierMichigan.org for more health information.
