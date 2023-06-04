What type of city are we creating today? Have we lost sight of keeping within the character and cohesiveness of Traverse City neighborhoods? When will the voices of the residents be listened to? These questions echo the frustrations and concerns voiced by many of the city’s residents.
The increase in density/housing variety proposed by the Traverse City Planning commissioners is based on their goals from 2022. They will increase impervious surfaces by 9%, not 5%, as lot sizes are reduced. Environmentally, this means less green space, mature trees removed, increased flooding and an increase in carbon emissions from the increase in vehicles. Expecting that more people would either walk, bike or take mass transit is not realistic. Weather conditions, disabilities, job locations, grocery locations, work schedules and BATA availability all impact this ideal.
Our city has approximately 308 vacation homes, 36 tourist homes and 84 Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs) within 8 square miles. This does not include the superabundance of short-term rentals. An increase in vacation home rentals is a credible, unintended consequence. These proposed zoning changes are creating more rentals, not home ownership. Who benefits?
In our current zoning ordinances, ADUs are allowed, provided they meet the current requirements. Dividing a house into two units is allowed. Current zoning ordinances have safeguards. The proposed ordinance changes remove them. By-right means the project is permitted under current zoning and needs no special review or approval. An example of this zoning is the enormous condo on Seventh Street, just down the street from Munson.
The increase in density in the R2 district from two units to four units was brought before this commission in the fall of 2021 and defeated. The overwhelming majority of residents who spoke outlined their concerns, objections and examples where variances were granted to the detriment of the neighborhood. Why is this being reintroduced?
Removing owner occupancy will provide owners with rental properties, two rental incomes for each piece of property — or three if they own a duplex. The Planning Commission says it’s providing opportunities for residents, but developers and investors are the real winners. It was said that “anyone who disagrees with removing owner occupancy introduces discrimination,” which is unfounded. Commissioners are tasked with doing what is best for the city and its residents. That involves listening to residents and valuing their visions, whether commissioners personally agree with them or not.
What has been presented is a plan that would increase density, increase urban heat islands and stress our infrastructure. What it won’t do is provide affordable/workforce housing or preserve our neighborhoods. Their case for density is an experiment lacking justification and evidence. It has the capability, like urban renewal of the past, to negatively impact our neighborhoods to such an extent that it would be hard to undo.
If you care about protecting our environment, preserving our neighborhoods and promoting reasonable growth, let your city commissioners know because, based on the proposed zoning, the Planning Commission does not.
The next Planning Commission meeting is at 7 p.m. June 6 in the Governmental Center.
