By Carl Mormann
In recent days, many of us in Northern Michigan have talked about Personal Protection Orders, commonly called PPOs, as a tragic case about a family nearby centers on a request for one.
Increased community understanding of how PPOs work will benefit survivors of domestic and sexual violence and increase the safety of our entire community.
In our region, there is a lack of training regarding PPOs. There are many misconceptions about who qualifies, how they are obtained and how they are enforced.
Simply put, a Domestic Relationship PPO is not something that can be used against a loud or obnoxious neighbor. This order is very serious. It seeks protection from an individual, essentially convincing a judge that someone’s rights need to be taken away or limited.
In PPO cases, there needs to be a domestic relationship or a behavior of stalking or sexual assault. Examples of a domestic relationship include a spouse, a former spouse, relationships where the individuals involved have child in common, or where individuals live in the same household or have established — or have had — a dating relationship.
Importantly, if someone requests a PPO, there must be an immediate risk of injury or loss or immediate or imminent risk to the petitioner’s personal property. The alleged behavior or threats must be current or ongoing.
PPO petitions are submitted to circuit court judges for consideration. Often, a petitioner can ask the judge to issue the PPO “ex parte,” which means that a decision is based on the petitioner’s request alone.
But too many people believe such a request is automatic. The reality is different: A respondent to a petition for a PPO can request a hearing and state their side of the case before a judge makes a final ruling.
As a former police officer and police chief, and in my role now, I have seen what happens when people don’t understand what a PPO is and what it does.
The process is more complex than most people realize, and it is crucial to get it right. The most important thing for anyone who finds themselves in a dangerous situation is to get help drafting your petition. Locally, the Women’s Resource Center provides that service confidentially and at no cost.
Attorney Deyar Jamil of the Fierberg National Law Group in Traverse City provides some legal perspective and advice on what to think about before submitting a request: “PPOs can be a powerful tool that allow police to arrest an offender they would otherwise have no authority to arrest.
“The key is to specifically list the type of contact to be prohibited. For example, if an assailant harasses someone by email, then the PPO should specifically prohibit contact by email. That detail will empower the police to act against the assailant for sending an email before the harassment escalates to violence.”
Ultimately, it is imperative to communicate clear, organized statements to the court. Be truthful. Don’t be vague or overreaching.
Please do not be afraid to ask for help. If done correctly, it can save lives.
About the author: Carl Mormann is director of Advocacy at the Women’s Resource Center for the Grand Traverse area.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.