By Marti Alvarez
I’m directing my concern regarding recreation trails to the officials of the State of Michigan, Traverse Area Recreation Trails, City of Traverse City, Grand Traverse County and Garfield Township.
The increased volume of Personal Electric Mobility Devices (PEMDs) sharing Michigan recreation trails with pedestrians poses a danger.
Trails have been a safe and convenient route for people to get to school or work and are vital for community members to safely enjoy recreation away from, and out of, roadways.
More people leave gas-fueled vehicles behind and use PEMDs. These devices, such as electric scooters and bicycles, get commuters to their destinations quicker and with less effort than conventional devices. However, including these electric devices on shared trails creates safety concerns for pedestrians and slower moving non-electric devices.
Leaders in all communities with shared recreation trails should be aware of safety concerns.
People of all ages and abilities use the trails regularly. The increased volume of PEMDs on trails can lead to collision and severe injury to trail users. Whether I’m walking or bicycling on the trail, an electric device will speed by without indicating they’re approaching (their motors are quiet). Some aren’t sharing the trail safely as they swerve in front of me or attempt to pass through opposing traffic.
This year, I’ve felt apprehensive while using the trails with the increased number of electric devices. There are no visual cues to riders to “slow down” and “stay to the right.” A proposal for safety measures would be welcomed by most trail users across our state.
This summer, I took breaks from the trails and went hiking or walked the neighborhood, and I felt safer. Avoiding the trail isn’t a solution for trail users; implementing safety measures would be.
Local websites list safety rules; however, rules should be posted on the trail. A safety culture of value and principle and protective measures are necessary. We need to share the trail responsibly to prevent conflict, injury and liability.
We need to improve our paved recreation trail structure by adding safeguards for trail users. Measures should include restricting the class of permitted electric bicycles (e-bikes). Officials should determine the redesigning of paved trails to accommodate PEMDs. This may mean creating a bicycle and pedestrian advisory group within the city leadership.
PEMDs help minimize street traffic and vehicle emissions and are environmentally responsible. The devices offer freedom to people with limited physical mobility. Usage on the trails will increase, so should regulations and safety protocols.
Recreation trails are only as good as they are safe. Visual cues may shift device users to a slower traveling speed. Trails wind through breathtaking regions and, should a preventable accident occur, the beauty would be diminished and could leave trail users on edge.
Accidents can be prevented through educating trail users; posting speed limits (within city limits), signage and rules; striping lanes in areas where line of sight is problematic and asking businesses that rent PEMDs to inform renters of trail rules.
Michigan communities need safety experts and local leaders to enact pedestrian safety measures to prevent conflict or injury so trail users in communities across the state can enjoy the beautiful areas safely.
About the author: Marti Alvarez is a student in the communication program at Northwestern Michigan College and has researched and written unpublished articles on the increased use of electric micro-mobility devices and challenges pedestrians face as they share recreation trails. She lives in Traverse City with her husband.
