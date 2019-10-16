By Jack O’malley
You’ve surely heard how much money we’re spending on Michigan roadways. But is it smart and efficient?
I’ve participated in meetings across Michigan to talk with residents, local officials and construction representatives about our state’s roads.
I assumed the position of chair in the House Transportation Committee as part of the 100th legislature and realized I needed to learn about our state’s roads by talking with experts and hearing testimonials from people using the product.
As I continued these discussions, the answer to the question above — are we using available resources the best we can — was “No.” What became clear was a lack of tools in the toolbox for local communities when it came to road repairs. We needed to examine current regulations and make tweaks so areas across the state had more flexibility and freedom to fix roads for their residents.
Fundamentally, that makes sense. It’s nearly a 10-hour drive from Copper Harbor in our Upper Peninsula to Detroit — with many counties, cities, villages and townships in between. Local communities and officials are more in tune with local road quality than a centralized entity such as Lansing. Our laws can reflect that reality.
I unveiled a bipartisan legislative package with Rep. Tim Sneller, minority chair of the House Transportation Committee, providing locals with flexibility. The proposals encourage collaboration between state and local officials to save money, change spending structures to allow counties and communities to spend road money how they want and reform construction work requirements to allow crews to work later or earlier in the year if weather allows. They also establish forward-thinking methods that account for technological advancements with roads and what’s driving on them. These plans will get more mileage out of our infrastructure investments and fix more roads from driveway to highway — where it’s needed the most.
The governor’s gas tax was unpopular partly because of a lack of public input and too few dollars going to rural areas for roads from the new funds. A bill I proposed within our plan gives counties the ability to enact a local fuel tax through a ballot measure. If approved in a vote, this would ensure counties — whether metro or rural — put what they collect at the pump toward their roads instead of shipping revenue elsewhere. Opponents will say people would drive to the next county for gas, hurting businesses. But if I know my dollar goes to maintain the roads I drive on daily, I’m more likely to invest that dollar locally. The appeal of local circulation shouldn’t be underestimated.
Spending our dollars smarter so road funding goes farther is this plan’s genesis – the ideas came directly from input on how to repair roads with what we have. We’ve heard testimony on these bills in a series of House Transportation Committee meetings separate from budget negotiations. Annually, we’ll have a dollar number for transportation funding with a signed budget. Regardless of that number, I want Michigan residents to get the best value for their tax dollars when they hit the road.
About the author: Rep. Jack O’Malley, of Lake Ann, is in his first term in the Michigan House serving residents in the 101st District, which includes Leelanau, Benzie, Manistee and Mason counties.
